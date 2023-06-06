J. LOHR VINEYARDS Produces Exquisite Bordeaux Style Red Blends

J. LOHR VINEYARDS

Jun. 06, 2023

If you're a wine lover who savors the flavors of Bordeaux varietals, J. Lohr Vineyards is the winery for you. With decades of a winemaking legacy, they have perfected the art of crafting exceptional wines that capture the essence of Paso Roble's distinctive terroir in the coastal mountain range of central California. The wines truly express the region's rich flavors, making J. Lohr a top choice for wine enthusiasts. Winemaker, Brenden Wood is expert at producing their red collection and the 2021 releases are exquisite.

Whether you prefer a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon or a silky smooth Merlot, J. Lohr presents three standout red blends captivate your senses and elevate your wine experience. Check them out along with some pairing suggestions. With all of the upcoming summer get-togethers, you’ll want to have these luscious red wines ready to serve friends and family.

2021 J. Lohr Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon ($35) is the region's gem. Indulge in the thrilling scents of blackberry and blueberry, heightened by notes of crushed violet, herbs de Provence, and spiced tea. Experience a luscious and velvety texture on the palate with finely woven tannins that add depth. Layers of succulent black and red currants lead to a bright finish, with hints of pastry notes that linger from extended barrel aging. This red blend is perfect for a special occasion or a quiet evening at home with your favorite cheese plate such as Vermont Cheddar, Gorgonzola Dolce, or Humboldt Fog. It pairs per fectly with rosemary-seasoned ribeye and garlic-roasted potatoes with parsnips and fennel.

J. LOHR VINEYARDS Produces Exquisite Bordeaux Style Red Blends

(Photo Credit: J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines)

2021 J. Lohr Estates Los Osos Merlot ($15) is a smooth and easy-to-drink wine with a bright fruit flavor, black plum, and black currant notes. The soft tannins make this wine a perfect match for short ribs, grilled sausage, and pasta dishes.

2021 J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon ($17) is a classic Paso Robles wine that showcases the region's signature style. It is dense and dark at the core with aromas of black currant and dark chocolate, with a full-bodied palate that is rich and flavorful. A juicy wine with textured tannins that lead to a long finish. This wine pairs well with grilled meats, roasted vegetables, and strong cheeses such as Mezzo Secco or Montbriac.

For more information on J. Lohr, the winery and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.jlohr.com/.

Lead Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy



