It's WINE TIME-Five Fabulous Selections for The Holidays

Whether you are prepping Thanksgiving foods or entertaining guests, it's always a good idea to have a few bottles of wine on hand ready to pour. We have gathered a five fabulous wines that are ideal for sipping while roasting your turkey, baking pies, or serving with a cheese plate while everyone gets ready for the big meal.

We are sure that this selection will please people that have varied tastes from crisp whites to rich reds and even a sparkling. Note that each of these wines are budget friendly and very accessible. Be sure to also have bottles available for all of the winter festivities ahead and celebratory moments ahead.

Conundrum Red Blend 2020 (SRP $25) The Conundrum 2020 Red Blend is a dry yet rich wine with lavish fruit and a smooth texture. It features a medley of fresh fruits, including plum and a hint of nectarine, semi-sweet baking chocolate, damp earth and a backdrop of toasted oak on the nose. This red blend boasts flavors of chocolate cake with coconut shavings, crème de cassis, stone fruit, nutmeg and clove.

Emmolo Sparkling No. 5 (SRP $40) With a richly developed character inspired by our favorite Champagnes, the No. 5 bottling is a blend of 65% Chardonnay and 35% Pinot Noir, produced on Méthode Traditionelle. This wine is sourced from cooler coastal regions of California and is non-vintage, affording greater ability to achieve our desired style. It features soft bubbles and a freshness that yields to creaminess from extended aging.

Sea Sun California Chardonnay 2021 (SRP $18) This wine is a California Chardonnay whose character speaks to the unique coastal regions where it is sourced. The result is a wine that combines some of the favorite characteristics of this varietal, with fruit flavors, oak and acidity in harmony and balance. Both lush and crisp, with scents of lemon zest and flavors of peaches and apricots, this wine is suitable for a wide range of palates.

Waypoint Ritchie Vineyard Chardonnay 2020 (SRP $60) As an iconic vineyard for Russian River Valley Chardonnay, the Ritchie vineyard is planted with 40+-year-old Wente clone vines that are carefully cared for by Kent Ritchie. On the nose, one can find brioche, toast, and hazelnut with the tell tale Chardonnay tropical flavors. Don't let the oak fool you because the mouthfeel offers a crisp clean minerality, bright acidity, and citrus tones. The finish is smooth and balanced and will appeal to all types of Chardonnay drinkers.

Renwood Estate Ranch Zinfandel 2019 (SRP $25) This beautiful wine saturated purple color with a red rim in the glass. On the nose, there's a special freshness with wild huckleberry, blackberry, and a sweet plum aroma. More than that, there's cherry pie and pie crust, warm sweet herbs, and a touch of vanilla. The aromas are echoed in the flavors, and the palate has soft, rounded edges, along with a medium-full density. The finish is long, flowing, and generous with mulberries, blueberries, cocoa powder, and vanilla.

Raise a glass of wine and toast "Cheers" to all of the good times this holiday season!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers