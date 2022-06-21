It's Spritz Season – Enjoy an APEROL Spritz

Aperol, the Italian aperitif that's most well-known for its namesake iconic cocktail, the Aperol Spritz is ideal to kick off patio season. Just follow the easy "3-2-1" recipe, the traditional Venetian way to prepare it. It's easy to pair your Spritz with shareable small bites for the perfect aperitivo hour with friends. The rich, festive hue of the Aperol Spritz makes the drink a welcome addition to any gathering.

The '3-2-1' Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

-Ice cubes

-Aperol

-Cinzano Prosecco

-Soda Water (served from siphon or chilled bottle)

-Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aperol