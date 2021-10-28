ICHIRAN in Times Square for Theatergoers and Many More

Theatergoers alert! ICHIRAN, with a location in Times Square, is a top spot to visit for a fast-casual, delicious Japanese ramen meal. The stylish venue features sleek, modern wooden booths for their guest's seating.

ICHIRAN uses only the finest ingredients, masterful techniques, and family-secret preparations by gifted artisans. This popular eatery is ready to please with your favorites or come by to experience it anew.

We visited ICHIRAN on a busy Monday afternoon and had the pleasure of dining in to savor their signature, Tonkotsu ramen with our favorite toppings. With the cool weather, there's nothing better than a warming bowl of ramen.

You'll like the prompt and courteous service that makes mealtime a pleasure and their simple, efficient ordering process. Guests wait in line for a vacant seat, which can be seen on a light up panel before entering the seating area. There's an order sheet at each booth for you to customize your ramen choosing different ingredients, the spice levels, and the noodle texture. After filling out the form and returning it to a staff member using the call button, the team prepares your bowl of ramen perfectly. Each bowl is delivered in 15 seconds from kitchen to the table.

Make your ramen special. Add-ons and sides include tender marinated porkloin, Kikurage mushrooms, soft boiled egg, dried seaweed, white rice, Osukaran vinegar, and noodle refills. Exclusive to New York City, ICHIRAN offers a vegetarian ramen with a light, flavorful Dashi broth.

Have a sweet finish to your meal. For dessert, ICHIRAN serves a light, creamy Matcha Pudding with a sweetened green tea base topped with Kuromitsu or brown sugar.

ICHIRAN's beverage menu includes a selection of draft beers such as Asahi Super Dry and Matcha; Ramune, a Japanese soda; Calipico, a soft drink with hints of citrus and yogurt flavors; and Matcha tea served hot or cold.

Can't get enough of ICHIRAN's ramen? Their at-home ramen kit is also available for guests to enjoy the experience in their own kitchens. The kit features three servings of individually packed noodles, a liquid soup concentrate and original spicy red seasoning.

ICHIRAN offers a meal that is at once tasty and satisfying, ideal to enjoy when you have a busy day of theatre, sightseeing, or shopping.

ICHIRAN has multiple locations for all your ramen cravings. The Times Square location is at 152 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019. The Brooklyn location is at 374 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. In Midtown, visit them at 132 West 31st Street, New York, NY 10001.

For more information, please visit: www.ichiranusa.com. Follow them on Instagram @ichiran_ny and on Twitter: @ichiranny.

Photo credit: Courtesy of ICHIRAN