Hälsa Launches SUMMER LOVE SONG CONTEST to Spread Love When Americans Need It Most

Hälsa , maker of the first and only 100% clean oatmilk yogurt, is excited to announce the launch of the Hälsa Summer 2020 Love Song Contest.

"For us at Hälsa, love means making 100% clean and plant-based food - food that can truly nourish your body,"said Helena Lumme, Hälsa President and Co-founder. "Love is something we need now, more than ever. As we continue to offer consumers our nutritious, organic oatmilk yogurts nationwide, we're excited to deepen our mission through our song challenge to spread love-for each other, for our bodies and for our planet."

WHAT: Hälsa wants to know-what does love mean to you? Maybe you're thinking of someone special. But maybe, in this time of isolation, you're seeing love in an even bigger way: for family, community, nature...or this one planet we all share.

Whatever kind of love you're feeling, share it with us in a song, post it to YouTube or Vimeo-and you could win up to $3000! To determine the winners, Hälsa will judge the song entries on the basis of:

1. Originality

2. Creativity (song structure, including melody and lyrics)

3. How well the song conveys Hälsa's message of love being the most important ingredient

Hälsa will award the following prizes for their Summer 2020 Love Song Contest:

· 1st Prize: $3000

· 2nd Prize: $1000

· 3rd Prize: $500

· Honorable Mentions: 10 Entries Will Receive a Hälsa Love T-Shirt

WHEN: Now through Sunday, May 31st, 2020

RULES: To enter visit: https://halsafoods.com/halsa-love-song-contest/

All live video entries must be received no later than May 31, 2020, 5:00 pm EST to be considered. No purchase is necessary to enter the competition. This contest is open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, (with the exception of Florida, New York, Rhode Island) 18 years of age or older. A detailed explanation and official contest rules can be found on the Hälsa website .

