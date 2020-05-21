HUNGRYROOT Online Grocery Service – Healthy and Delicious Choices Custom Delivered to You

Hungryroot, the online grocery service, offers the finest, freshest variety of foods that are truly delicious. Their products make your meals healthy, enticing, and easy with endless options.

Hungryroot offers outstanding items for all tastes, dietary preferences, and styles. It is a welcome convenience during these unprecedented times, but we are sure you that once you try their service, you will plan use it on a regular basis for your grocery needs. The service also makes a great gift for friends and family. We like that they also provide excellent meal planning support.

You can be sure that the foods you order from Hungryroot are nutritious. They are free of partially hydrogenated oils, free of artificial sweeteners, free of high-fructose corn syrup, free of artificial colors, and free of artificial preservatives.

Hungryroot ensures that you will "Eat More Plants" along with a wide variety of tasty foods. Their grocery categories are Fresh Vegetables; Grains and Pastas; Proteins; Sauces and Dressings; Pantry; Ready to Eat; and Sweets. With over 100 finely sourced products, the options are truly endless.

The Hungryroot web site is very straightforward and easy to use. There are plans for 1, 2 or 3+ people. Tell them about yourself and they will help you shop or you can choose your items. You have the option to utilize easy to follow 10-minute recipes that include Stir Fry, Grain Bowl, Salad, Veggie Noodles, and Flatbread. Or be creative and develop your own.

With Hungryroot you can start day with Cherry Chia Maple Oatmeal and Energizing Green Juice; kick off a meal with Superblend Salad a fresh blend of Brusssel Sprouts, napa cabbage, kohlrabi, broccoli, carrots, and kale; savor an appetizer of Hot Smoked Roasted Salmon; have their Red Lentil Fusilli al dente topped with Superfood Tomato Sauce; easily prepare tender Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast with a side of Little Potato Company's Microwave Ready Herbed Potatoes; snack on Barnana Organic Chewy Banana Bites, Pea Snaps or Biena Snacks Crunchy Ranch Chickpeas; make a perfect veggie dish with their Kohlrabi Noodles; and top off any meal with their popular Almond Chickpea Cookie Dough or Black Bean Brownie Batter.

Hungryroot is the modern online grocery service that everyone should know about. They supply happy customers with "Real food for real life." The company was launched in 2015 and now after 5 years, they offer fine food products that include emerging specialty brands. Pricing plans average from $60 to $100 per week with minimum deliveries starting at $59. Food arrives promptly at your door, ready to relish. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.hungryroot.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hungryroot

