HONEST PLATE Launches Partnership with Renowned Chef David Burke

Honest Plate, the Hamptons, NY-based clean eating, plant-forward and Whole30 diet oriented prepared meal service, today announced a new partnership with celebrated chef, David Burke. The meal options created by David Burke exclusively for Honest Plate, will be 100 percent organic and rooted in locally curated ingredients, many grown in the company's recently erected greenhouse located on the Honest Plate's Riverhead campus. Following the Honest Plate "heat-and-eat" format of a main dish with soup or side, the David Burke for Honest Plate meals, will add a premium experience and new taste profile to the company's core menu. They will become part of Honest Plate's weekly menu offerings on June 24, 2020.

Meals available for June and July will include such dishes as: Moroccan Spiced Chicken Lettuce Cups; Roasted Organic Chicken, tomato couscous, olives, preserved lemon, mint, parsley basil salad and a vegetarian riff on Burke's signature Clothesline Bacon with squash playing the pork role for Clothesline Grilled Zucchini "Bacon," maple black pepper glaze.

This new partnership represents the international award-winning Burke's first foray into the prepared meal service arena and the first time the chef known for his imaginative innovations has trained his culinary focus on health-centric and plant-based food, He is excited about the associated challenges and opportunities that he feels will constitute a timely extension of his brand.

"Partnering with Honest Plate, with its high degree of customization that enables families to eat together, but not necessarily eat the same thing together, along with its health and plant forward direction is so relevant to these extraordinary times," enthuses Burke. "We've all learned a lot more about the importance of family and become so much more aware of how the food choices we make effects our wellbeing, The so-called "new normal" is going to include more time spent eating at home with a concentration on meals that help promote good health."

'It's a privilege to have someone of David Burke's experience partner with us, says Honest Plate co-founder, Ashley John Heather. "Being actively involved in culinology, chef Burke's groundbreaking techniques, combined with Honest Plate's farm-to-fork and minimal waste concept is bringing the healthy food system to a whole new level."

The new David Burke for Honest Plate meals will follow the company's signature planet-aware approach to prepared meal service. Meals are delivered in custom glass containers, which are returned each week and recycled. No single-use plastic is used in the cooking process or delivery.

"It's important we not only create delicious and healthy meals, but also that we also follow a zero-waste approach to minimize our impact on the planet," note Honest Plate founding chefs Jon Albrecht and Nick Reisini. "All our food is prepared from scratch and any usable trimmings utilized with any waste being composted."

David Burke is one of the most well-regarded and high-profile chefs in American cooking today. His fascination with ingredients and passion for the art of the meal have guided his 36-year career and been the foundation for a number of innovative restaurants throughout the country, The recipient of more than 20 awards for his singular talent. Burke has become one of the most recognized chefs on television, having appeared on Bravo's Top Chef Masters, The Rachael Ray Show, Today and more.

Prices for the core Honest Plate menu start at just $12 per meal; for the David Burke meals, they start at $16. All meals are pre-cooked in the company's commercial kitchen and ready to simply heat-and-eat, saving precious time in the kitchen and avoid food waste. Clients can pick up their meals at convenient locations from West Hampton to Montauk or have them delivered for a small additional fee. Orders can be placed at www.HonestPlate.com.

A launch event, David Burke's Garden Dinner Party on June 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Honest Plate Kitchen and Gardens in Riverhead, will salute the debut of the new Honest Plate menu options by Burke and will benefit the Fighting Chance Resource Center. The Southampton, NY and Sag Harbor, NY based organization nonprofit is country's oldest and largest regional free cancer counseling center, serving the 600-square miles of Long Island's East End. Fighting Chance is built into Honest Plate's DNA - for every 10 meals sold, Honest Plate donates one meal to the center. For more information about and to purchase tickets to David Burke's Garden Dinner Party, formatted to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions and featuring a multi-course tasting menu, dishonest desserts, Channing Daughters Rose Champagne, music and more, go to http://www.honestplate.com/davidburke burke .

Honest Plate was founded in January 2020, by Ashley Heather, his wife Diana Heather and two local Hamptons chefs Jon Albrecht and Nick Reisini (aka Honest Chefs). The concept, which originated for the health conscious members of Heather's coworking hub The Spur, has recently expanded its market to Greenwich, CT based on growing demand and requests from clients.

The menu, which changes weekly, can be personalized to all palates, including plant-based, pescatarian, omnivore and even "picky" kids. This combination of healthy, but delicious options that can be personalized for each member of the family is unique in the unique amongst meal services.

