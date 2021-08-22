HIGH WEST Distillery and Recipes for National Whiskey Sour Day on 8/25 with their Double Rye

As a whiskey lover, you may be searching for a refreshing alternative to the usual Old Fashioned or whiskey on the rocks. With National Whiskey Sour Day coming up on August 25th, High West Distillery has you covered with wonderful recipes. It's the perfect opportunity to explore versions of the classic, citrussy libation.

Here's a little history about the Whiskey Sour. The first written recipe for the drink was included in a 1862 book by Jerry Thomas, "The Bartender's Guide." It's likely, however that sours had existed for many decades earlier because they were considered popular drinks on board naval ships.

Check out these two Whiskey Sours that use High West Double Rye. We are sure that once you try them, they will be some of your favorite cocktails.

High West Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

-2 oz Double Rye!

-0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

-0.5 oz Simple Syrup

-1 Egg White

-Brandied Cherries Garnish

Method: Chill a martini glass. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain back into the cocktail shaker and shake again with no ice (reverse dry shake). Double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with Angostura bitters and brandied cherries.

Frisco Sour

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Double Rye!

-.5 Lemon Juice

-.75 Benedictine

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until throroughly chilled. Strain into chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

To learn more about High West Distillery located in Park City, Utah and their spirits, please visit https://www.highwest.com/. You can learn get additional recipes, shop, and find out about their Whiskey Club.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of High West