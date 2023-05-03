HERE IN MANHATTAN Guide Book is Fascinating-Explore the City You Love

The forthcoming hardcover book Here in Manhattan: A site-by-site guide to the history of the world's greatest city by Tom Begnal is set for release on May 30, 2023. Published by Sutherland Books, it can be currently pre-ordered by visiting https://www.amazon.com/Here-Manhattan-Site-Site-Greatest/dp/1990823084.

The 220-page book complete with photographs includes sites that are ideal for history buffs, people interested in culture, and the city's food lovers.

Millions of New Yorkers and tourists alike walk past these places every day, unaware of the great events that happened on the spot. There's a lot to miss if you don't know where to look. Here in Manhattan introduces some of what they are missing.

Featuring 24 stories pulled from the annals of Manhattan's past, each story is interesting enough to warrant a permanent stitch in the fabric of the Big Apple. The stories and locations include the rock outcrop where Edgar Allan Poe loved to sit and think at Riverside Park near the intersection of Riverside Drive and West 83rd Street. Additional fascinating passages will give you a reason to discover New York City like never before. Check out just a few more!

-Where Dustin Hoffman yelled at a cabby, "Hey! I'm walkin' here!" (6th Avenue and 58th Street)

-The first Oreo cookie was baked here (Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue between 15th Street and 16th Street)

-America's first pizza joint (192 Grand Street)

-The Wall Street bombing (23 Wall Street)

And of course, there's Tom's restauarant on the Upper West Side, where the facade was photographed for the ever-popular Seinfeld TV show.

Tom Begnal's Here in Manhattan: A site-by-site guide to the history of the world's greatest city is a gem of a book that should be on the shelf of every New Yorker and people who plan to visit the city. Grab a copy for yourself, one for a friend, and the book makes a great gift!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sutherland Books and Tom Begnal