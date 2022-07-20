Grand Carnivale: The Lehigh Valley's International Festival of 2022 at Dorney Park July 23 to August 7

Dorney Park & Wildwater is preparing for another two-week-long Grand Carnivale International Festival. The one-of-a-kind spectacular features art, food, culture, and entertainment from around the world. Grand Carnivale will be featured for a limited time only and will engage all five senses and create lasting memories daily Saturday, July 23rd through Sunday, August 7th.

This year the special event will showcase the splendor and mystery of China, France, Germany, India, Italy, and Spain through authentic food, music, dance, and performances.

As day turns to night, guests will revel in a street party like no other, starting with a dazzling parade featuring international-themed floats and awe-inspiring performances. Signature adult beverages and authentic foods will round out the night, making Grand Carnivale the can't-miss event of the summer for young adults and families alike.

Entry to Grand Carnivale is included in park admission. Grand Carnivale Tasting Cards are sold separately and can be purchased online prior to the event.

About Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Since 1884, Dorney Park has been the place families and friends have come to gather for a day of FUN. With more than 60 rides, shows, attractions, an area made just for kids, and a waterpark, Dorney Park has AMAZING fun for everyone. Only at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will you find the most exciting and thrilling things to do in Allentown, PA, with over 60 world-class rides, one of the northeast's largest waterparks, live entertainment, thrills for the little ones at Planet Snoopy, and amusement park favorite foods including a build-your-own funnel cake bar. Family-friendly special events will keep you coming back for new ways to play all season long.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. For more information, see http://www.cedarfair.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom