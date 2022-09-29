Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 29, 2022  
Go-To SPIRITS for Your Home Bar

Whether you're hosting guests or pouring a drink for yourself, these select clear spirits are a perfect addition to a well-stocked home bar. And with holiday parties being planned, there's no better time to get your mixology skills ready.

Here are some top choices!

Clonakilty Minke Gin (SRP $29.99): Inspired by the majestic Minke whales of the Atlantic Ocean, Minke Irish Gin is made using various botanicals that grow wild along the shoreline adjacent to Clonakilty Distillery, which has been operated by the Scully family for nine consecutive generations. Minke Irish Gin's base spirit is whey alcohol produced from cow's milk directly from the distillery's family farm, giving the gin a velvety texture and mouthfeel.

Tequila Bribón Reposado (SRP $24.88): Tequila Bribon is produced by the Orendain family, who have been making high-quality tequila since 1924. Tequila Bribon Reposado is complex and sophisticated while being extremely approachable and easy to drink. Light straw in color, there are slightly woody notes, nuts and cooked agave. Soft, balanced, smooth and creamy on the palate with notes of vanilla and dried fruit.

Broken Shed Vodka (SRP $29.99): Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its Broken Shed Vodka draws upon the country's natural aquifer and spring waters, without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced.

Gracias a Dios Mezcal Espadin (SRP $41.10): Made from 8-year-old cultivated agave from Oaxaca's Central Valleys, Gracias a Dios Mezcal Espadin features slight smokiness and spice from the beginning, followed by a fruity flavor and mild astringency. Gracias a Dios Mezcal was created when the owners of a speakeasy mezcal bar in Queretaro, Mexico partnered with Oscar Hernandez, a fourth-generation mezcalero from Matalan. The brand also produces mezcal-based gins as well as yearly special edition fruit mezcal.

KLYR Rum (SRP $27.00): This American-made silver rum is distilled twelve times, filtered eighteen times, gluten-free and sugar-free. Focused on purity and clarity, KLYR Rum keeps the body of an aged rum, and the smoothness and easy drinkability of a vodka. This rum is a refreshing escape from all the other rums on the market.

Portofino Dry Gin (SRP $56.99): Portofino Dry Gin was recently launched nationwide in the US and features 21 botanicals organically grown on the hills of Portofino on the Italian Riviera: Juniper, lemons, lavender, rosemary, marjoram, sage, iris, rose and more. The region's unique microclimate allows lush Mediterranean vegetation to grow all year round, and each botanical is ripened by the fresh sea breeze and the warm sun of the Italian Riviera.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clonakilty Distillery

