Get to Know TULCHAN GIN from Scotland and Enjoy a Go-to Cocktail Recipe

As we approach the holiday season, our readers will like to know about Tulchan Gin, a new ultra-premium 'London Dry' style Gin from one of Scotland's most prestigious estates in Speyside. This gin tells a story that separates it from the rest. Speyside, arguably the most famous whisky-producing region, makes Tulchan a rare find, a Gin from what is considered Whisky country.

Tulchan Gin is a celebration of Scotland inspired by the beauty and flora from its home in Speyside. Residing in the estate for which it is named, the Tulchan estate extends 22,000 acres, 8 miles of which are the famous River Spey, embracing endless views and habitat.

Tulchan is carefully produced through craft distilling, emphasizing its precision. A small batch run, handcrafted in copper pot stills with the precise weighing of botanicals ensures the perfect consistency. It's chill-filtered at precisely 4°C / 39.2°F for a smoother taste and bottled at a higher 45% ABV to guarantee the fresh botanical flavors.

Tulchan Gin is bursting with the character of Scottish florals, such as berries and elderflower, and accompanied by traditional botanicals, including juniper. On the nose it presents notes of sweet pine complimented by chamomile, and welcomes hints of sage and soft citrus. The finish is endearing with notes of fragrant elderflower, coriander and orris.

With its elegant character, Tulchan Gin shines through in any cocktail lending itself perfectly to its signature serves: Tulchan tonic with an orange slice and a classic 50:50 martini. Presented in a luxury blue glass bottle, with the official estate tartan down the side, this beverage will make gin drinkers feel elevated whether in the comfort of their own home or during a night out.

Check out this wonderful recipe that is easy to create with Tulchan Gin.

Scottish 75 Cocktail

Ingredients:

-1 part Tulchan™ Gin

-3 parts Champagne

-½ part fresh lemon juice

-½ part sugar syrup

Method: Add the Tulchan™ Gin, syrup and lemon to a shaker and fill with ice, shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled Champagne flute, top with Champagne and give a gentle stir

To learn more about Tulchan Gin, please visit https://tulchangin.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tulchan Gin