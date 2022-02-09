GAME DAY RECIPES Sure to Please

Are you getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday? Here are two easy to prepare recipes for big game gatherings that should be included on your menu. They will definitely be the hit of the party no matter what team wins. And both of them pair nicely with all of your favorite drinks from cocktails, to wine, cider or beers.

Game Day Air Fryer Sausages

By True Story Foods

Yield: 4 servings

Pro tip: Air frying your sausages yields an evenly crisp exterior and a juicy interior. Prep your toppings bar while sausages are cooking for elevated game day eats in 15 minutes.

INGREDIENTS

-1 package Kurobuta pork sausages *Available on TrueStoryFoods.com

-4 hot dog buns

-Toppings: chopped onions, sauerkraut, spicy mustard, etc.

DIRECTIONS

Set your air fryer to 400°F

1. Place sausages in air fryer basket, leaving a bit of space between them

2. Cook sausage for 8-12 minutes, flipping halfway through, until brown and heated through

3. Serve with buns and your favorite toppings, such as chopped onions, relish, kraut, spicy mustard, pickled veggies, and bacon; or slice sausages and serve with toothpicks.

Shrimp Cocktail

By Del Pacifico Seafood

Serves 3

For those who like to add a touch of sophistication to their Super Bowl spread, Shrimp Cocktail is always a sure fire winner. The folks at Del Pacifico Seafood, purveyor of the world's only fair trade-certified wild caught shrimp, have the answer to a simple and delicious Shrimp Cocktail. Sweet and succulent with a crisp, snappy texture, these Blue Mexican Shrimp make the perfect pairing with a spicy and zesty cocktail sauce. The recipe calls for the shrimp to be boiled in a lemon, onion and herb-infused water which further enhances the flavor profile of the shrimp.

INGREDIENTS

-1 pound of Del Pacifico Wild-Caught Blue Mexican Shrimp (15 shrimp) *Available at Whole Foods or CrowdCow.com*

-1 tablespoon salt

-1 large onion, quartered

-1 head garlic, halved

-1 lemon, halved

-1/2 bunch parsley

-5 sprigs of fresh thyme

-2 bay leaves

-1 small bucket of ice

COCKTAIL SAUCE

-1 cup ketchup

-1 lemon, zest finely grated and juiced

-4 teaspoons prepared horseradish, or to taste, drained

-1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

DIRECTIONS

1. Put 10 cups of water, onion, garlic, lemon, and all herbs in a pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat to a simmer, set a cover on top, and cook for 10 to 30 minutes.

2. Drop the shrimp into the liquid and turn off the heat. Cook the shrimp, stirring occasionally, until they curl and turn pink, about 2 1/2 minutes to 3 minutes for 15 shrimp. Drain and put in a bowl with ice water. Peel the shrimp and remove the vein along the curve of the shrimp, if desired. Refrigerate if not serving right away. If refrigerated, bring the shrimp to room temperature 20 minutes before serving.

3. Cocktail Sauce: Combine the ketchup, lemon zest and juice, horseradish, and Worcestershire sauce in a small bowl. Add hot sauce, if desired. Mix well, then refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. To serve put the cocktail sauce in a medium bowl and surround with the shrimp, or loop the shrimp over the edge of an individual cocktail glass and top with the sauce.

Garnish with the lemon and serve.

