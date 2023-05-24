Four Memorial Day Destinations in NYC

Editor's Note:  Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine for more great ideas for the holiday weekend.

With Memorial Day, the summer kick-off is officially here. And for those not heading out of the city, we have four destinaitons where you can enjoy New York City as your playground on the long weekend. There’s locations for red, white and booze, rooftops and whole pig roasts. Make your plans and enjoy!

ART SoHo

231 Hudson St, Arlo SoHo

Offering sweeping views of New York City and the Hudson River, ART Soho is a cocktail lounge located on the rooftop of the Arlo Soho. The pulse of the city and live DJs provide a backdrop for guests to enjoy cocktails, frozen drinks, beer & wine, and a menu of light bites. Perfect for large gatherings or intimate meetups, ART Soho is a destination to celebrate ‘the Art in all things’.  With a newly revamped indoor/outdoor space, new artworks line the walls with a range of artists from street photographers to painters as the space becomes a new ‘work of art.’ In addition, a new food and beverage menu and weekly programming with extended hours is available to bring the exciting new space to life while soaking up the summer rays, including - ART DJ Series 4-8 week DJ residencies | playing top 40 and other popular genres. Saturdays, 10PM - 2 AM. ART SoHo Brunch Party | A finger-friendly brunch menu, brunch cocktails, deals on champagne & rose magnums + more. Sunday Brunch, 12 PM - 4 PM

IXTA 

Whole Suckling Pig Roast 

299 Bowery, New York 

Tulum inspired restaurant Ixta, elaborately decorated with 165 seats is hosting a whole sucking pig for Memorial Day. Part of a new ongoing menu item for a family style feast, the Whole Suckling Pig is custom ordered then seasoned, marinated and cooked to perfection, requiring a 72 hour request. The Mexican feast feeds 9 to 12 guests and includes ‍Chorizo, Roasted Pineapple, Mojo Sauce, Mexican Feast Condiments as the ultimate grilling experience when you don’t feel like cooking. Other standouts on the menu By Executive Chef Francisco Blanco include Truffle Queso Fundido, elevated tacos such as Short Rib “Birria” with Slow Cooked Short Rib, Guacamole, Heirloom Corn Tortillas, Salsa Taquera, Consommé and an extensive mezcal and tequila list with a beverage director to help guide guests through their drink of choice. 

The Flying Cock 

RED, WHITE AND BOOZY BRUNCH 

497 3rd Ave 

The Flying c*ckis a fun, lively bar located in the heart of Murray Hill, best known for gastropub dishes and original cocktails. For Memorial Day weekend, their unbeatable bottomless brunch will be extended to Monday to keep the weekend going. In addition to signatures such as the All American Burger, The Crispy Flying Cock; a fried chicken sandwich with jalapeno slaw and spicy mayo on a ciabatta hero, the team will be serving up red-white-and-booze cocktails including the Finding Nemo -- a tequila, grapefruit, blue orange liqueur, lime, and ginger beer blend served with gummy fish in a clear pouch, as well as patriotic jello shots. The party doesn’t stop there, the pub recently rolled out a new dinner menu with a French Dip Smash Burger served with beef jus and Proper Fish & Chips with cocky pilsner beer batter, fresh cod, hand cut fries, house made tartar sauce, to soak up the booze, as well as a new Ketel One Pickle Tini, garnished with a pickle for a salty take on a dirty. 

Somewhere Nowhere 

ALEC MONOPOLY: PRESENTED BY FOREST DÖWN UNDER

Sunday, May 28th, 11 p.m. - 4 a.m. 

112 West 25th St

Tear the dance floor up at Somewhere Nowhere. Located on the 38th and 39th floors above the city, guests are transported to a new world with views of Manhattan’s skyline as far as the eye can see. For Memorial Day weekend, internationally-renowned street artist turned DJ Alec Monopoly will be performing on Sunday, May 28th. Alec Monopoly originally gained fame as a street artist in New York depicting artwork from Parker Brothers legendary board game Monopoly ‘Mr Monopoly.’ In his murals, cavanses, and prints, Alec Monopoly (born Alec Andon) invites his viewers to simultaneously critique and buy into ideas of celebrity, money, and fame. Monopoly often depicts Rich Uncle Pennybags, the suited mascot of the board game that inspired the artist’s moniker. His work has been part of exhibitions in Miami, Moscow and other cities and will now be bringing his talents to the DJ booth. Tickets start at $30 for general admission and include access to a one-hour open vodka bar from 11 p.m. to midnight. Alec will be spinning until 4 a.m., with tickets to be purchased here

Photo Credit: Provided by Arlo SoHo



