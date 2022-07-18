FRESCOBALDI Tuscan Wines – So Much to Explore and Enjoy

It's easy to select the perfect wine for family and friends when you become familiar with Tuscan wines by Marchesi Frescobaldi. Their portfolio features a wonderfully crafted, diverse selection of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines.

The Frescobaldi family has been making award-winning, premium wines in Tuscany for over 700 years. Renowned as one of Italy's leading wine producers, Marchesi Frescobaldi succeeds in combining time-honored traditions with modern innovation. Wine lovers around the globe recognize their estates that include Tenuta Castiglioni, Tenuta CastelGiocondo, Tenuta Perano, Castello Nipozzano, Castello Pomino, Tenuta Ammiraglia, Rémole, and Gorgona.

During a recent visit to Tuscany, we learned about Frescobaldi's high standards for production of wine along with their great respect for region's land and its people. We met former President of Frescobaldi Marchesi, Leonardo Frescobaldi and the current President of the company, Lamberto Frescobaldi who both lent fascinating insights about their wines. Tours of two Frescobaldi estates included informative discussions by winemaker, Enrico Nesi of Tenuto Castiglioni and winemaker, Gianni Luchini of Tenuta Perano.

(Lamberto Frescobaldi - Courtesy of Marchesi Frescobaldi)

We especially want to recommend Frescobaldi wines that will be a welcome addition to your collection. With summer gatherings and plans for fall events, you can choose the right wine for each and every occasion. These are just some of the estate choices you can discover. Look for accessible Marchesi Frescobaldi wines that are excellent expressions of Tuscany.

-Tenuta Castiglioni - Giramonte IGT Toscana 2019 - Winemaker Erico Nesi has created a wine that is a splendid example of the estate's wines. With a beautiful ruby red color, the wine's aroma ranges from ripe berries to notes of cocoa. On the palate it has a fine intensity with dense tannins and a long, luxurious finish.

-Tenuta CastelGiocondo - Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017 - The abundant light and heat in 2017 gave the estate's wines the strength and richness prized by wine drinkers. The Brunello di Montalcino features the fruity aromas of raspberry and blackcurrant with the tempting notes of spices such as clove and star anise. On the palate, the wine has a lovely mineral quality with a persistent, pleasing finish.

-Tenuta Perano - Chianti Classico DOCG 2019 - Winemaker Gianni Luchini creates superb wines at Tenuta Perano. Comprised of San Giovese and complementary varieties of grapes, this Chianti has a radiant ruby color. This delicate wine has notes of ripe red fruit followed by a delicate spicy flavor. With a lingering finish, this is an easy wine to pair with your favorite foods.

-Castello Pomino - Leonia Pomino Brut Millesimato 2017 - This bold yet elegant wine is lovely in the glass with a straw yellow color and effervescent bubbles. With citrus notes on the nose, it is flavorful and fresh on the palate. This sparkling wine is ideal for your next celebration.

-Castello Pomino - Pomino Blanco DOC 2021 - This exquisite white wine is a wonderfully balanced blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Bianco. The bouquet has notes of citrus and pear along with the floral notes of chamomile. This versatile, fresh tasting wine has a fine mineral quality.

-Tenuta Ammiraglia - Terre More IGT Toscana 2020 - This Cabernet is comprised primarily of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc and has a vibrant red color. The initial aroma of ripe berries and hints of plum is followed by notes of vanilla. With the wine's velvety tannins, it is fresh and soft on the palate with a long, lovely finish.

-Gorgona - Gorgona Blanco 2021 - This delightful wine is made from 100% Vermentino grapes grown on the island of Gorgona. It is an excellent representation of the Marchesi Frescobaldi's program, "Frescobaldi for the Social Good" that works with prison inmates on the island to produce the wine.

(Gorgona Wine -Courtesy of Marchesi Frescobaldi)

Our readers will also like to know about Attems wines. While Attems is not one of the Frescobaldi estates, they own the its property and it is a brand by the Frescobaldi family. Attems has a long storied history and represents areas of Friuli Venezia Giulia, specifically in the area of Collio. Learn about some of Attems wines that are outstanding choices for sipping, pairing, and entertaining.

-Attems - Cicinis Collio DOC 2020 - This Sauvignon Blanc is produced from a single vineyard in the heart of Collio. It is a layered wine, zesty, satisfying and perfectly balanced. It serves as a symbolic wine of the company.

-Attems - Pinot Grigio Friuli DOC Ramato 2021 - This crisp, dry rosé wine has a light copper color and boasts an intense bouquet and a fresh minerality on the palate. Chilled, it is a quintessential summer wine that will be welcome at all your gatherings.

-Attems - Sauvignon Blanc IGT 2021 - The wine boasts a refreshing character that makes it a great aperitif but partners well with foods as well. It has an attractive straw yellow color, and a complex bouquet. On the palate, it has a crisp acidity and a full flavor.

The Frescobaldi name is synonymous with finely crafted wines. To learn more about Marchesi Frescobaldi and their wine selections, please visit https://www.frescobaldi.com/en.

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine. We will be publishing an article about "Frescobaldi for the Social Good" and their admirable initiative on the island of Gorgona where inmates of a correctional facility are learning viticulture techniques guided by Frescobaldi staff. It is a remarkable rehabilitation project affecting countless lives and has also produced the wonderful wine "Gorgona."

Photo Credit: Tuscan Landscape - Marina Kennedy