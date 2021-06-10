FLYNN'S PUB HOUSE in Rahway, NJ for Breakfast, Brunch and More

Invite a friend, gather the family, or go solo to Flynn's Pub House in Rahway for scrumptious breakfasts and their extraordinary Sunday brunches. In addition to morning meals, Flynn's offers lunch and dinner in their welcoming tavern area and nicely appointed patio.

Flynn's Pub House is an exciting collaboration that joined the distinctive strengths of two Rahway eateries, Just Plain Dave's and Meatballs & Brews. Their combined their talent and resources to create a destination that has become a favorite in the area for food and drink.

We stopped by for a delicious Saturday breakfast. Start off with an eye-opening cup of coffee and fresh orange juice. The menu has such tempting entrees and sides, it's difficult to make a choice. But you can't resist the Chicken and Waffles. This hearty entrée is anchored by the subtle sweetness of a Belgian waffle with powdered sugar, accompanied by pure maple syrup. It is topped off with two tender and expertly-breaded chicken breasts with a light coating that is salty and crispy in just the right proportions. Chicken and Waffles is garnished with honey sriracha for heat, and a thick, subtly spiced sausage gravy. You'll love the "The King" French Toast stuffed with a decadent and truly Elvis-worthy combination of peanut butter, ripe banana slices and entire strips of perfectly crisped bacon. The French toast has sweet flavors that are perfectly complemented by the smooth dark chocolate drizzle that tops it off. Selections arrive at your table wonderfully presented.

Other go-to items to savor include their Huevas Rancheros, Buttermilk Pancakes, Vegan Pancakes, Churro French Toast, Country Fried Breakfast, Pastrami Benedict, egg platters, omelettes, and egg sandwiches. There's selections to suit every taste and style.

Sunday brunches feature weekly specials. Some of the recent specials have included Cinnamon Apple French Toast; Broccoli and Cheddar Omelette accompanied by your choice of sides and toast, and the Garden State Benedict served on an everything bagel topped with Taylor Ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce with your choice of sides. Flynn's Pub House posts these menu items in advance so you can plan your delightful and relaxing Sunday brunch.

Good news for the restaurant! Flynn's Pub House has recently received 1st place for Favorite Sandwich in Rahway Rising's monthly reader's poll.

Flynn's Pub House proves to be the ideal spot for a satisfying, relaxing meal experience in the morning or anytime. And with UCPAC just a few blocks away, visit them for top food and drink before or after the theatre.

Flynn's Pub House is located at 1482 Main Street, Rahway, NJ 07065. For more information and menus, please visit their web site at https://flynnspubhouse.com/ and call them, 732.381.1066 and contact at info@glynnspubhouse.com. You can also place your orders online. Follow Flynn's Pub House on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/flynnspubhouse.

Photo Credit: Fresh Berry Crepes by Victoria Muresan; Chicken and Waffles by Broadwayworld