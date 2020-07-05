FINEX For Fine, Beautiful Cast Iron Cookware to Make Your Dishes Extraordinary

When you want to prepare the most delicious foods, you need items from FINEX Cast Iron Cookware Co. to make it happen. The company is based in Portland Oregon and their entire line is made in the U.S.A.

The team behind FINEX is a small group of craftspeople, cooks, and designers who are dedicated to crafting cookware that will stand the test of time. Their work is inspired by the hardworking history of American cast iron, a history that has been prized for centuries. They believe that cooking should be genuine, and an experience to be shared.

Whether you're making a frittata, pancakes, tender braised chicken, stew, fondue, or simply your favorite grilled cheese sandwich, you can be sure that your FINEX cookware will allow you to cook perfectly. From stovetop and the oven, to the grill, the brand's cast iron selection has amazing versatility.

It's great to know that your FINEX cookware is guaranteed to be "Good Forever." The company will replace any of their products if they ever fail. The sturdy, attractive pieces allow you to improve your cooking and they are also ideal for gifting your favorite cooks, whether they are novices or experts.

FINEX's modern designs beautifully accent the style of any kitchen. All cookware is pre-seasoned with 100% organic flaxseed oil for a durable, stick resistant finish and it is ready to cook with right out of the box. For those who have never before used cast iron cookware, you will be totally comfortable using your FINEX right from the start.

FINEX Cast Iron Co. features the following products in their collection:

CAST IRON SKILLETS - The are designed to be the most loved piece in your kitchen and destined to be an heirloom. Heavy-gauge cast iron forms a foundation for even cooking across any heat source. Stainless-steel "Speed Cool" handles, our patented octagonal shape, machined cooking surface and more come together to create a skillet that will proudly cook and serve your best meals. Skillets come in 8", 10", and 12".

CAST IRON GRILL PANS - Honest grilling is about more than grill ribs heavy enough to sear. It's about a sharing a style of variable-heat cooking that encourages a bold, hands-on approach. Grill pans are built with the biggest ribs in the game, set wide to allow for radiant heat from below. But just as importantly, they're designed with an attention to detail that'll encourage you to share your own honest grilling anywhere, on any heat source, any time of the year. Pans come in 10", 12", and 15".

CAST IRON DUTCH OVEN - The 5 Qt. Dutch Oven will serve as the cornerstone of your kitchen and your FINEX cookware collection. It has angled pour spouts, dual stainless steel "Speed Cool" spring handles, heavy gauge cast iron construction ideal for slow cooking, and a ruggedly elegant fit and finish. Each aspect of FINEX design DNA comes together in this classic 5 Qt. size.

DOUBLE BURNER GRIDDLE- This recent addition to the line is designed to inspire and built to deliver. The best of FINEX design and performance comes together with over 150 square inches of machined, polished and pre-seasoned cooking surface, capped with dual stainless steel "speed cool" handles.

ACCESSORIES & MORE - They have a stable and scorch-resistant 1 Qt. Sauce Pot, 12" & 10" "Self-Basting" Cast Iron Lids, and an American Cherry Wood Trivet. Find everything you need to compliment your current FINEX pieces or increase the range of your cast iron cooking.

You can also purchase FINEX in sets that include their Complete Set; 12" Grill & Sear Set; 10" Grill & Sear Set; and the 4-Pice Classic Family. People that enjoy using FINEX cookware should also have their Maintenance Kit that keep pieces in premier condition.

Whether you want to have the best and most stylish cast iron cookware available, or please a special someone with a fabulous gift, FINEX will absolutely delight. For more information, delicious recipes, and to online shop, please visit: https://finexusa.com/. For your local retailer, visit: https://finexusa.com/retailers/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FINEX Cast Iron Cookware

Related Articles