FIELDS GOOD CHICKEN for Your Next Picnic

As the fall season approaches with crisp, cool weather and the sun is shining bright, it's certainly picnic time. Fields Good Chicken has you covered. Treat yourself, friends, and family to a meal that is perfectly prepared, packed, and ready to eat. Spread out your blanket in a nearby park, indulge and enjoy!

We recently had a "Fly the Coop Picnic Dinner" and savored a carefree meal that was absolutely delicious and healthy. Available for take-out and delivery, Fields Good Chicken has the most tasty, tender chicken along with sides and specialties that will suit every taste.

Start with your choice of chicken like their Boneless Herb Breast or Oven Roasted Leg and Thigh. Have fun selecting sides like their Green Bean Salad, Beets and Blue, and Field Greens or opt for hearty comfort food selections that includes creamy Mac & Cheese or Herb Smashed Potatoes. Choose a savory sauce like Tangy BBQ or Green Goddess and don't forget the cornbread.

Fields Good Chicken presents other options for mealtime as well. Customers return again and again for fresh salads like Christina's Kale with kale, quinoa, shaved brussels, carrots, avocado, pickled onion and sesame vinaigrette or their perfectly prepared Bowls. And if you're in the mood for a delectable sandwich, they have choices like the BBQ Chicken with house pickles, pickled onions, green goddess, and cabbage on a toasted roll.

A bit of sweet works to finish your picnicking party that may include a Brown Sugar Blondie or Custom Bowl Chocolate Fudge Brownie by Greyston Bakery in Yonkers, NY. And be sure include some cool, refreshing beverages in your meal order.

We especially like that Fields Good has everything packed and ready when you arrive at one of their locations. They also go above and beyond to ensure all safety and health protocols are carefully observed.

Fields Good Chicken has multiple locations in Manhattan for convenient take-out and delivery. Check https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/ and @fieldsgoodchicken on Instagram for up to date information on locations and hours. You can also find full menu information on the web site.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken

