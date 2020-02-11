FIELDS GOOD CHICKEN Opens on 12th Street at University Place

Fields Good Chicken (FGC), a New York City-based, chicken-centric fast casual restaurant, will open its sixth NYC location at 24 East 12th Street (at University Place) on Wednesday, February 19th.

The new Union Square location will be FGC's second restaurant opening in less than six weeks, and comes on the heels of last month's successful opening at 599 Lexington Avenue.

Founded by Field Failing in 2012, FGC was born out Field's craving for delicious, protein-packed, and accessible meals that fuel all kinds of active lifestyles. All of FGC's dishes are made with antibiotic-free and responsibly-raised chicken.

Inspired by Field's time living in Colorado, the new, 50-seat space will evoke the state's laid-back ski culture vibe with vibrant, retro colors, wood accents and other outdoorsy touches, like a wall-mounted bicycle (a nod to Field's past cycling career). Seasonal sidewalk seating will be available as weather permits.

FGC's 12th + University location will also introduce a new hybrid service format, in which dine-in guests will order at the counter and the FGC team will deliver meals to the table along with silverware and plates, offering the convenience of fast casual with the elevated experience of full service. The goal with offering this new format is to offer neighborhood locals a place to enjoy a whole bird and beers with friends, or a quick bowl in between classes for the NYU crowd.

For more information on Fields Good Chicken, menus and locations, please visit: https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken





