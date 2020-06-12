FATHER'S DAY 2020 – Great Gifts for the Men in Your Life

Father's Day may look a little different this year but celebrating the important men in your life is a definite priority. Here are some gift ideas, at a nice variety of price points, that will delight dads and many more. We have selected items that are all easily accessible.

Hilliards Chocolates - This fourth generation chocolatier was established in 1925. The business is run by the granddaughter of the founders - she and her daughters are carrying on the chocolate making legacy. They honor the original recipes while also staying on trend. Dads will love their new Craft Beer Lovers Collection. Hilliards has packaged together its popular Craft Beer Brittle and its award-winning Craft Beer Caramels for a salty, sweet and hoppy treat for the beer enthusiast. Infused with Shovel Town Double IPA Beer, this sweet selection of caramels and brittle is a winning gift for the Beer lover. Visit: https://www.hilliardscandy.com/.

Amaro Montenegro - Dads who want to level up on their liquor collection or spruce up their cocktail skills whether social distancing or at a summer barbeque, will love Montenegro's unique flavor profile, refined balance, and lower ABV, which make it perfect to enjoy neat, over ice, or as a base or modifier in cocktails. Created in Bologna in 1885, Montenegro is still made using its original recipe, a secret blend of 40 botanicals gathered from around the world, collected during the travels of explorer and herbalist Stanislao Cobianchi. Amaro Montenegro's secret recipe remains unchanged as does the boiling, maceration and distillation process that was practiced more than 130 years ago. Visit: https://www.amaromontenegro.com/en/#Home.

Bushwick Kitchen -Bushwick Kitchen started with their Bees Knees Spicy Honey and now the line has now grown to 15 lip-smacking, irresistible products to accent your favorite foods. Tempting specialty flavors include Spicy Honey, Meyer Lemon Honey, Salted Honey, Curry Sriracha, Cinnamon Maple, and Coffee Maple and more. These are welcome products for cooking, serving and garnishing favorite foods. Visit: https://bushwickkitchen.com/.

Sun Bum Products - Whether it's a day on the golf course, boating, beaching, relaxing poolside, or working out of doors, Sun Bum has products that are great protection for the skin. They have items that are ideal for Dad including their Original Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 30; Mineral SPF Sunscreen Lotion; and SPF 30 Lip Balm. They even have and After Sun Cool Down Aloe Vera Spray. Sun Bum makes Father's Day gifting easy. Visit: https://www.trustthebum.com/.

Hungryroot Food Delivery - The men in your life definitely deserve delicious, nutritious meal options. Hungryroot's weekly service provides their happy customers with healthy groceries along with 10-minute-and-under recipes curated to their personal food preferences and dietary needs including vegan, vegetarian, soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, pescatarian, tree-nut free, peanut-free, and egg-free. Fan favorites include: Chickpea Almond Cookie Dough (which you can bake or eat raw), Cashew Cheddar Sauce, Superfood Almond Butter, Thai Peanut Sauce, Chicken Sausage and more. This is a gift that is sure to please. Visit: https://www.hungryroot.com/.

Tussock Jumper Wines - Tussock Jumper offers a global portfolio of 24 wines from 11 wine producing regions including Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand and more, each award winning varietal is priced at $15 or less. Thanks to delivery services like Drizly, it's easy to gift your dad a few bottles and share in a virtual wine tasting exploration, or simply purchase her favorite varietal for a virtual toast. The men in your life can explore the Mediterranean, discover a South American gem or have an Italian wine adventure. Visit: https://www.tussockjumperwines.com/our-wines/.

FINEX Cast Iron Cookware - Dads love to cook! FINEX is a small team of Portland based craftspeople, cooks and designers dedicated to crafting cookware that will stand the test of time. Their work is inspired by the hardworking history of American cast iron and grounded in the belief that cooking should be genuine-an experience you value and share with others. Cast iron has been a prized culinary tool for over a thousand years, but FINEX doesn't just make all-natural cookware, they design each product to cook better and are built to inspire. Check out their collection and where you can purchase a great piece of cookware. Visit: https://finexusa.com/.

SEAGRAM'S VODKA ICED TEA - Raise a glass! Seagram's, distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, announced the release of a new and improved recipe and label for Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka. With a trusted name and proven history of excellence, Seagram's Vodka is staying true to its commitment to quality and its consumers by updating the award-winning portfolio's Sweet Tea Vodka recipe and label. The new Seagram's Sweet Tea Vodka is lighter in color and is made using all-natural flavors as well as 20% less sugar. The new formula has a well-balanced black iced tea taste with hints of cocoa and walnut mixed with a floral essence followed by notes of honey and caramel. Visit: https://seagramsvodka.com/.

Glade Candle Collection - At a recent "Mamarazzi" with The Moms, Denise Albert and Melissa Gerstein, Melissa showed the group of Zoom participants wonderful candles with delightful scents that are a part of the Glade collection of products. They make a great gift for dad when he is enjoying beautiful summer days and nights. The candles have enticing and refreshing scents. Visit: https://www.scjohnson.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com, Photo by Joe Earwicker

Related Articles