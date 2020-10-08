EVIL GENIUS BEER Tapped by MILLER HIGH LIFE for Collaboration

EVIL GENIUS and MILLER HIGH LIFE

Evil Genius Beer Company and Miller High Life announce they have teamed up to release a brand-new collaboration brew, Brunch So Hard Orange and Mango IPA. The brew is an Orange and Mango IPA that is inspired by the Champagne of Beers, playing on the boozy brunch favorite, the Mimosa, and carving out its own niche as the new Mimosa of Beers. This new collaboration brew is a limited edition that was driven by the creative minds at Evil Genius Beer Company. It combines the components of both High Life and Evil Genius beers. Brunch So Hard will be available for a limited time in stores throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey starting on October 12th. It will also be available at the Evil Genius tap room "The Lab" in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia at 1727 Front Street. Brunch So Hard will be available for $10.99 on shelves at The Lab for a four pack of 16 ounce cans. Prices may vary by location throughout the three states.



Raise a toast to the Mimosa of beers. Brunch So Hard Orange and Mango IPA is the perfect brew whether you're grabbing brunch with friends, having a cookout or lounging outside in sweater weather this fall. Brunch So Hard has 6.5% ABV, 45 IBUs, SRM of 8 and comes in 4pks of 16 oz cans. The beer is brewed with Warrior, Galena, Citra, Azacca and Hallertau hops.



Miller High Life and Evil Genius have a general admiration for one another, driving an earned interest between the brands to collaborate on a beer that pays homage to both brewers' specialties.



This unique collaboration started when Evil Genius Co-Founder Luke Bowen found himself at a Justin Timberlake concert in State College, PA, of all places. He said, "I randomly met some awesome people there from MolsonCoors and Miller High Life. They then reached out to us and asked to work with them on a unique brew, taking elements of High Life and creating an IPA that pushed the boundaries of brewing. As a beer drinker, I am a huge fan of High Life, so it was an instant yes when they asked! And the entire collaboration process was really amazing. We got to look under the hood and see how a big company creates a brand and goes to market. We definitely learned a ton."



"Both Miller High Life and Evil Genius focus on nostalgia and good vibes," said Evil Genius Co-Founder Trevor Hayward. "We had so much in common when we sat down and really discussed how this collaboration would work. Both teams just clicked, and we knew that we could create a beer that paid homage to both brands equally."



For Miller High Life, this partnership presents their largest collaboration to date by geography with beer launching in three primary states.



"Miller High Life is widely loved by the craft beer industry, which has given the brand the opportunity to collaborate with talented craft brewers in the past," said Miller High Life Associate Brand Manager Stephanie Petropoulos. "As we thought of our next collaboration we wanted to partner with a brewery that not only made great beer, but was a fan of High Life themselves. After reaching out to our network it became clear that Evil Genius was the perfect partner to collaborate with given their ability to make amazing beers which has triggered their growth. The fact that they're also huge High Life fans was icing on the cake."



Following the success of Miller High Life's collaboration brews with Off Color Brewing and Terrapin Beer Co., Miller High Life once again is committed to partnering and supporting a well-respected and local craft brewing company with an affinity for High Life.



For Evil Genius, partnerships and collaborations with companies like Miller High Life are an important part of Evil Genius Beer Company's growth and revenue model, but especially during challenging times like in 2020. For Evil Genius, this collaboration follows other recent high profile partnerships with Jameson, Sheetz, and GIANT.



Bowen concluded with, "We wanted to make a statement that Evil Genius is the leader in innovation. And we're honored to collaborate with a brand that we've always looked up to."



Hayward added, "There are over 8,000 craft breweries in the country and we got chosen. That makes us very proud."



For more about Evil Genius Beer Company and their location in Fishtown, visit www.evilgeniusbeer.com. For more about Miller High Life, visit www.millerhighlife.com.



ABOUT EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY



Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 9 years, and a motto of "Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers", Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 7 states ( (PA, NJ, MD, DE, CT, MA, and RI) with 19 different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers. This puts the brewers on Front Street in the top 5% of breweries in the country and the second largest in the city of Philadelphia. For more information, visit evilgeniusbeer.com, and connect on social @evilgeniusbeer



ABOUT MILLER HIGH LIFE



Miller High Life is one of Molson Coors Beverage Company's flagship and oldest brewed beer - first brewed in the United States of America as bottled beer in 1903. Consistent with founder Frederick Miller's belief that the best things in life should be available to all, a crisp, refreshing, effervescent flagship beer nicknamed The Champagne of Beers was born. Miller High Life today is as it has always been, brewed with the same basic recipe, bottled in the same clear glass and widely available to all who seek it - The Champagne of Beers. Miller High Life is a promise kept since 1903, an invitation to celebrate the everyday moments, brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley and galena hops, created with a champagne-like feel for that sparkling pour. An authentic, unpretentious beer rooted in a rich heritage and the belief that the best things in life should be available to all.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Evil Genius Beer Company and Molson Coors Beverage Company

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You