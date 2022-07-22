EMILIA BY NAI in the East Village Debuts Brunch Service

Emilia by Nai, the recently opened all day coffee bar and restaurant in the East Village, will be launching brunch service on Saturday, July 23rd. In collaboration with Coffee Project New York, the female-owned coffee brand and roastery, the brunch menu from chef and owner Ruben Rodriguez will feature a thoughtful menu of Galician-inspired small plates, toasts, which pays homage to his grandmother's cooking in the region, specifically garden vegetables, alongside coffee-based cocktails. Coffee Project New York has created a custom roast for the space with beans sourced from Honduras and Costa Rica, with notes of dark fruit and spices.

Menu items include Sourdough Toasts with toppings like Egg Salad, Furikake, and Arbequina Mayo Charred Peaches with Ricotta, Orange Zest, Tarragon and Sherry Honey Olive Oil and Roast Beef with Spicy Tomato Marmalade, Wild Arugula, Aged Manchego and Olive Oil; Scrambled Eggs with tumaca bread and iberico ham; Red Snapper Crudo with cucumbers, serrano pepper, lime and mirin;

Shrimp Croquettes with bechamel, lemon mayonnaise and nori powder; and Wagyu Burger with bayley hazen blue cheese, caramelized onion, spicy tomato

Beverages include classic coffee drinks as well specialty coffee and wine-based cocktails including Cafe con Limon, made with Coffee Project's exclusive snap-chilled flash brew coffee, shaken with housemate chamomile mint syrup and fresh lemon juice. Coffee Cocktail will also be served such as the Brooklyn Market - Genshu Sake, Amontillado sherry, maple chai reduction, beet, espresso; Los Gitanos De Jerez - Black truffle washed madeira rainwater, coffee bean infused fino sherry, amora, blueberry jam, lemon, mahou ipa; and The Persistence of A Memory - Cacao infused oloroso sherry, pandan, chocolate, coconut, espresso

Brunch will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm, with coffee bar service from 8am- 4pm.

Emilia by Nai is located at 174 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009. Visit their web site at https://www.nairestaurant.com/emilia or call 929.481.7294.

Photo Credit: Kat Sheldon