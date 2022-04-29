EL BANDIDO YANKEE TEQUILA – Cinco de Mayo Ready with Recipes

Break out the limes - May 5 is Cinco De Drinko! Skip the cerveza and get your party started with refreshing and delicious Mexican-inspired cocktails from El Bandido Yankee Tequila. These recipes are simple and easy to mix up at home and are best enjoyed outdoors with a piñata stick in hand! The cocktails are also featured on menu at these select bars across the country.

White Peach & Raspberry Margarita

Ingredients:

-2 oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila

-1.5 oz white peach syrup

-4-5 muddled raspberries

-1 tsp of sugar

-1/2 oz lime juice

Method: Mix ingredients in a pitcher filled with ice. Pour over a full glass of ice.



Cactus Table

Ingredients:

-2 oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila

-1 oz Lime Juice

-3 Cucumber Wheels

-Tajin

-.75 oz Prickly Pear Syrup

-2 Dashes of Fire Water Bitters



Method: Combine all the ingredients into a shaker and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a cucumber wheel topped with a pinch of tajin.



Jalisco Sunset

Ingredients:

-2 oz Habanero-Infused El Bandido Yankee Tequila Blanco (seeds removed before infusing)

-3/4 oz Blood Orange Cordial (Liber & Co)

-3 oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

-1/2 oz Lime Juice

Garnish: Rosemary, Dehydrated blood orange, & Habanero



Method: Pour tequila, orange juice, and lime juice into glass over ice. Slowly add the blood orange cordial which will sink to bottom. Garnish and serve.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of El Bandido Yankee Tequila