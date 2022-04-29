EL BANDIDO YANKEE TEQUILA – Cinco de Mayo Ready with Recipes
EL BANDIDO YANKEE TEQUILA
Break out the limes - May 5 is Cinco De Drinko! Skip the cerveza and get your party started with refreshing and delicious Mexican-inspired cocktails from El Bandido Yankee Tequila. These recipes are simple and easy to mix up at home and are best enjoyed outdoors with a piñata stick in hand! The cocktails are also featured on menu at these select bars across the country.
- The Venice Whaler (Marina Del Rey, CA)
- Baja Cantina (Marina Del Rey, CA)
- Toller Patio (Dallas, TX)
- Moontower Saloon (Austin, TX)
- Alicia's Mexican Grill (Houston, TX)
- Chop Shop (Chicago, IL)
- Primo's Italian Kitchen + Bar (Miami, FL)
- Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar (Palm Beach Gardens, FL)
- El Melvin Cocina Mexicana (Sarasota, FL)
White Peach & Raspberry Margarita
Ingredients:
-2 oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila
-1.5 oz white peach syrup
-4-5 muddled raspberries
-1 tsp of sugar
-1/2 oz lime juice
Method: Mix ingredients in a pitcher filled with ice. Pour over a full glass of ice.
Cactus Table
Ingredients:
-2 oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila
-1 oz Lime Juice
-3 Cucumber Wheels
-Tajin
-.75 oz Prickly Pear Syrup
-2 Dashes of Fire Water Bitters
Method: Combine all the ingredients into a shaker and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a cucumber wheel topped with a pinch of tajin.
Jalisco Sunset
Ingredients:
-2 oz Habanero-Infused El Bandido Yankee Tequila Blanco (seeds removed before infusing)
-3/4 oz Blood Orange Cordial (Liber & Co)
-3 oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
-1/2 oz Lime Juice
Garnish: Rosemary, Dehydrated blood orange, & Habanero
Method: Pour tequila, orange juice, and lime juice into glass over ice. Slowly add the blood orange cordial which will sink to bottom. Garnish and serve.
For more information on El Bandido Yankee Tequila, please visit https://elbandidoyankee.com/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of El Bandido Yankee Tequila