ED'S LOBSTER BAR Celebrates National Lobster Day for a Week of Specials
National Lobster Day is on June 15th and Ed's Lobster Bar is home to the best lobster in New York! They are also known for the freshest and most delicious New England-style fish and seafood, run and operated by chef Ed McFarland. This National Lobster Day, Ed's Lobster Bar will be offering a "Build-Your-Own Lobster Roll" special that will last for the entire week (June 15th - June 21st). This special will be available for takeout and delivery and will also be offered in both restaurant locations in NYC and Sag Harbor pending their openings.
National Lobster Day 2020
Week-long special from Monday, June 15th - Sunday, June 21st
For takeout & delivery as well as in the restaurants pending their openings
Build-Your-Own Lobster Roll
Ed's signature Lobster Roll served with Ed's Pickles and Sea Salt French Fries or a Side Salad.
Choose from the following to build your own Lobster Roll:
Toppings: Fried Onions; Old Bay Seasoning; Paprika; Chives; and Caviar
Mixes: Spicy Mayo; Avocado Mayo; Bacon; Hot Sauce; Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese; Sweet Vinegar Peppers; Onions; Diced Jalapeno; Lobster Cream Sauce; Hot Butter; Tomato; Ed's Slaw; Asparagus; Tartar Sauce
*Some of the above toppings and mixes may have supplemental charges*
Locations
Ed's Lobster Bar - SoHo
222 Lafayette St,
New York, NY 10012
212-343-3236
Ed's Lobster Bar - Sag Harbor
1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike,
Sag Harbor, NY 11963
631-725-1131
For more information, please visit: https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ed's Lobster Bar