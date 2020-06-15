ED'S LOBSTER BAR Celebrates National Lobster Day for a Week of Specials

National Lobster Day is on June 15th and Ed's Lobster Bar is home to the best lobster in New York! They are also known for the freshest and most delicious New England-style fish and seafood, run and operated by chef Ed McFarland. This National Lobster Day, Ed's Lobster Bar will be offering a "Build-Your-Own Lobster Roll" special that will last for the entire week (June 15th - June 21st). This special will be available for takeout and delivery and will also be offered in both restaurant locations in NYC and Sag Harbor pending their openings.

National Lobster Day 2020

Week-long special from Monday, June 15th - Sunday, June 21st

For takeout & delivery as well as in the restaurants pending their openings



Build-Your-Own Lobster Roll

Ed's signature Lobster Roll served with Ed's Pickles and Sea Salt French Fries or a Side Salad.

Choose from the following to build your own Lobster Roll:

Toppings: Fried Onions; Old Bay Seasoning; Paprika; Chives; and Caviar

Mixes: Spicy Mayo; Avocado Mayo; Bacon; Hot Sauce; Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese; Sweet Vinegar Peppers; Onions; Diced Jalapeno; Lobster Cream Sauce; Hot Butter; Tomato; Ed's Slaw; Asparagus; Tartar Sauce

*Some of the above toppings and mixes may have supplemental charges*

Locations

Ed's Lobster Bar - SoHo

222 Lafayette St,

New York, NY 10012

212-343-3236

Ed's Lobster Bar - Sag Harbor

1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike,

Sag Harbor, NY 11963

631-725-1131

For more information, please visit: https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ed's Lobster Bar

