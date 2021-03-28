EASTER Dining Options Around the City

Dine out and savor a meal on Easter or enjoy take out and delivery options. We have a nice selection of restaurants in NYC that will make the holiday weekend a pleasure. Whether you are brunching or planning a dinner, there are choices for all. If you want to make a reservation, it is suggested you do so in advance. Relax, refresh, and enjoy the holiday!

La Goulue (Upper East Side) Helmed by legendary and award-winning Executive Chef Antoine Camin, the restaurant will feature a two-course prix fixe Easter Brunch menu where guests can choose an appetizer and main selections that include Smoked Salmon "Maison with house-smoked salmon, capers, onions, and caviar cream; French Toast made with homemade brioche, mascarpone cream, and blueberry jam; Croque Monsieur with Brie and black truffle, mache salad & French fries; Shrimp and Lobster Roll on a homemade bun, with lime mayonnaise, and crispy rock shrimp; and the Gigot D'Agneau with roasted leg of lamb, flageolet beans, garlic and tomato confit, and simple jus. The brunch will include a complimentary selection of fresh baked croissants, chocolatine, lemon cakes and raisin danishes. La Goulue will also feature specialty bottles of Prince De Lise Blanc De Blancs. Visit: https://www.lagouluerestaurant.com/.

Balade (East Village) The restaurant blends Lebanese cuisine with flavors from across the Middle East is serving an Easter Special of Mloukhiye (Mallow Leaves cooked with chicken, Cilantro, vinaigrette topped with toasted pita chips, served with rice) and will include hard-boiled eggs for egg tapping for Easter Dinner. Chef/Owner Roland Semaan's mission in opening Balade was to introduce New Yorker's to Lebanese cuisine and the flavors he grew up with. Balade is offering indoor and outdoor dining for their special. Visit: https://www.baladerestaurants.com/.

noreetuh (East Village) Dine at the modern Hawaiian restaurant for an Aloha Easter dinner. Chef/Co-Owner Chung Chow worked in Thomas Keller's kitchens (Bouchon, Per Se) as well as under Chef Jonathan Benno's Lincoln Restaurant as an opening Sous Chef and at noreetuh, Chef Chung showcases an array of playful dishes inspired by his native Hawaii, pivoting to items that can be easily shared by families and travel well for delivery. For spring, noreetuh is highlighting seasonal flavors by adding a skewer of Japanese Firefly Squid with green asparagus to their menu and updated their Imperial Steak to include pea leaf croutons and pickled hon shimeji mushrooms. Visit: https://www.noreetuh.com/.

Hortus NYC (NoMad) The modern Asian restaurant that infuses the flavors of China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Along with their new Executive Chef SangMin "Lenny" Moon and new spring menu, the restaurant has added lunch and dinner prix fixe menus for dine-in, takeout, and delivery that allow customers to choose two appetizers and one main course from their regular menu at a reasonable choice. Their new spring menu includes: appetizers sea urchin with lobster tail deep fried in squid ink, rice batter, with yuza harissa and crispy octopus, Kumamoto Oysters and the Royal Platter (chilled lobster tail, tuna tataki, four pieces of chilled, shrimp cocktail, and an option to include a dozen oysters) to the raw bar, and main courses Dry-aged Duck Breast (glazed in dong pa sauce, an Asian soy glaze, served with coconut celeriac purée) and Truffle Donabe (wild mushrooms, cured egg yolk, and black truffles topped with an option of hanger steak or sea urchin). The two-level restaurant has a secret garden and spacious dining rooms. Visit: https://www.hortusnyc.com/.

ICHIRAN (Multiple Locations) The restaurant offers solo dining, as well as takeout, delivery and an online store for the first time. ICHIRAN is the authentic ramen restaurant that began in the small city of Fukuoka, Japan and specializes in tonkotsu (pork bone broth) using Ramen Focus Booths, introduced new first of its kind traditional jubako bowls. At ICHIRAN's Times Square and Williamsburg locations, the restaurant has begun a "children eat free" initiative to those who dine in. Visit: https://www.ichiranusa.com/.

The Capital Grille: (Multiple locations) restaurant is offering a three-course family-style Easter dinner for takeout, featuring a Whole Rack of Bone-In Filet, Field Greens Salad, Grilled Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, and a freshly prepared Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake. Guests also have the option to elevate their experience with Lobster Tails, Shrimp Cocktail and Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese. Each dinner serves 4 to 6 and can be prepared to reheat or ready-to-serve. Pre-order is available with pickup on April 3 or 4. For guests who would prefer to dine out, the restaurant is also serving special brunch selections on Easter Sunday featuring twists on traditional favorites, including Lobster Frittata and Wagyu Strip Steak and Eggs. For more information and to place an order or make a reservation. Visit: https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home.

Via Vai (Astoria) The authentic Italian restaurant is serving an Italian-style Easter dinner four-course prix fixe menu for $75, with the option to add a wine pairing for $30 more per person from 1pm to 11pm. Michelin-recognized Chef/Owner Antonio Marchini hand-makes the pasta each morning. The menu includes: antipasto (appetizer); choice of baked eggs with porcini mushrooms and fontina cheese or Fois Gras al Torcion (Fois Gras encrusted with dried figs, pistachios and orange zest, served with Brioche and red onion marmalade), primo pasta (first course); Pappardelle with lamb ragù, asparagus, black truffle sauce or Mushroom and potato gnocchi, with rabbit and sundried tomato pesto, secondo (main course); Scottaditto alla Romana (almond-encrusted lamb chops, with broccoli rabe and sweet garlic sauce) or Seared duck breast with hazelnut mashed potatoes, raspberry reduction and blueberries, and dolce (dessert); Bombolone (Italian donut filled with vanilla pastry cream) or Maritozzo (Classic Roman brioche with Chantilly cream). You can find Via Vai's Easter Menu here. Via Vai is offering indoor and outdoor dining for their special. Visit: https://www.viavai-ny.com/.

The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn) The restaurant has Easter specials with a delightful brunch menu that includes Osprey's Nest made with a soft poached pasture raised egg from the Farmer's Hen, kadaifi, smoked sablefish, lemon creme fraiche, sustainable caviar; Chitarra Carbonara, their 62-degree Farmer's Hen egg, guanciale, spring peas, pecorino romano; and Rhubarb Pavlova with basil meringue, poached rhubarb, Harry's Berries strawberries, and mascarpone sabayon. The beautiful, modern venue features stellar views. Visit: https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey.

Concord Hill (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) Dine at the restaurant either outdoors or indoors. Easter Sunday a la carte brunch will be served 10am to 4pm with favorites like Brioche French Toast with pears, bananas, marcona almonds, whipped cream and maple syrup; House Cured Smoked Salmon & Eggs with scrambled eggs, cream cheese, salad and bread; grassfed NY Strip of Vaca Vieja & Fried Eggs with a 10-ounce 100% grass fed strip; Feta Puff Pastry & Fried Eggs with bacon and salad, and their signature Dry-Aged Burger with house fries. Easter desserts include the new Valrhona Chocolate Mousse with caramelized hazelnuts and raspberries; Basque Cheesecake with blackberry sauce; and Apple Strudel & Whipped Cream. In addition to classic Mimosas and Bloody Mary's, bar manager Victor Bautista will offer new spring cocktails like Living that Khaleesi Life with Tequila Enemigo añejo, orange liqueur, shiso and yuzu; The Grass is Always Greener with vodka, cassis, cocchi rosa, anise tea and prosecco; or alcohol-free Turn Up the Beet with beets, blood orange, rosemary and seltzer; and Kickin' Winter in the Snowballs with pineapple, piloncillo (raw cane sugar), cinnamon and clove. Visit: http://www.concordhillbk.com/.

Photo Credit: Photo by Peter Gustafson, Freeimages.com