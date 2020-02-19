EAST PASSYUNK RESTAURANT WEEK Returns with 25 Award-Winning and New Restaurants 2/24 to 3/6

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) presents the 8th Annual East Passyunk Restaurant Week, with two dozen award-winning restaurants offering three course prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus starting Monday February 24th through Friday March 6th. This year's line-up includes seven new eateries along Philadelphia's restaurant row, including highly anticipated debuts from new hot spots like Townsend Wine Bar, Flannel, June BYOB and Rivertwice.

From BYOBs to James Beard nominees, East Passyunk Restaurant Week is the chance to experience a diversity of dining styles on one of the "Top Ten Foodie Streets in America." Special menus cover everything from intimate upscale dining to pub food favorites, and represents a variety of ethnic flavors, from French and Filipino to Northern European and Italian. East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant week is the perfect excuse to try something new, return to a longtime favorite, or do both. "East Passyunk Restaurant Week continues to offer the best variety of dining options from an incredible collection of restaurants at multiple price points," said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. "When you can choose between a diverse selection of award-winning chefs, neighborhood favorites, and some of the newest spots creating buzz in Philly, the only question becomes how many meals you can fit into your schedule." "East Passyunk Restaurant Week continues to offer the best variety of dining options from an incredible collection of restaurants at multiple price points," said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. "When you can choose between a diverse selection of award-winning chefs, neighborhood favorites, and some of the newest spots creating buzz in Philly, the only question becomes how many meals you can fit into your schedule." New and notable features for East Passyunk Restaurant Week include the debut of seven new participants. The full list of debuts this year includes Townsend Wine Bar, Big Catch Poke, Flannel, June BYOB, Redcrest Fried Chicken, River Twice, and Triangle Tavern. This year's list includes two of the current "Best Restaurants in Philadelphia" by Philadelphia Magazine and seven of the current "Essential Philadelphia Restaurants" by Eater Philly. New retail tie-ins with shopping specials are debuting with $15/$25/$35 pricepoints or 15%/25%/35% off deals. New and notable features for East Passyunk Restaurant Week include the debut of seven new participants. The full list of debuts this year includes Townsend Wine Bar, Big Catch Poke, Flannel, June BYOB, Redcrest Fried Chicken, River Twice, and Triangle Tavern. This year's list includes two of the current "Best Restaurants in Philadelphia" by Philadelphia Magazine and seven of the current "Essential Philadelphia Restaurants" by Eater Philly. New retail tie-ins with shopping specials are debuting with $15/$25/$35 pricepoints or 15%/25%/35% off deals. The full list of participating restaurants includes: The full list of participating restaurants includes: • Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 EPA) - Extensive array of Spanish-centric small plates and wine with expansive dining room, red hot bar scene and lovely outdoor patio for warm weather • Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 EPA) - Extensive array of Spanish-centric small plates and wine with expansive dining room, red hot bar scene and lovely outdoor patio for warm weather • Big Catch Poke (1840 EPA) - Signature poke bowls and build-your-own options with your choice of base, protein, toppings, sauces and more. • Big Catch Poke (1840 EPA) - Signature poke bowls and build-your-own options with your choice of base, protein, toppings, sauces and more. • Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 EPA) - From the award-winning Cheu Noodle Bar comes this popular, stylishly-adorned dim sum restaurant and full service bar • Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 EPA) - From the award-winning Cheu Noodle Bar comes this popular, stylishly-adorned dim sum restaurant and full service bar • Cantina los Caballitos (1651 EPA) - 'Best of Philly' winner for Mexican fare with best margaritas in the city • Cantina los Caballitos (1651 EPA) - 'Best of Philly' winner for Mexican fare with best margaritas in the city • El Sarape (1304 S. 9th Street) - 'Best of Philly' winner for outstanding tacos, now in their new location. BYOB • El Sarape (1304 S. 9th Street) - 'Best of Philly' winner for outstanding tacos, now in their new location. BYOB • Flannel (1819 EPA) - An all day southern BYOB cafe featuring an award winning brunch & southern comfort food all day long. • Flannel (1819 EPA) - An all day southern BYOB cafe featuring an award winning brunch & southern comfort food all day long. • Fond (1537 S. 11th Street) - 'Best of Philly' winner for refined and flavorful contemporary French-American fare with a full bar • Fond (1537 S. 11th Street) - 'Best of Philly' winner for refined and flavorful contemporary French-American fare with a full bar • ITV (1615 EPA) - Chef Nicholas Elmi serves up French-accented New American shareable plates, complemented a thoughtful lineup of wine and cocktails • ITV (1615 EPA) - Chef Nicholas Elmi serves up French-accented New American shareable plates, complemented a thoughtful lineup of wine and cocktails • June BYOB (1911 EPA) - Traditional French cuisine with modern influences in an upscale intimate space • June BYOB (1911 EPA) - Traditional French cuisine with modern influences in an upscale intimate space • LaScala's Birra (1700 EPA) - Creative brick oven pizzeria with unique antipasti and salads and a fun, full service bar • LaScala's Birra (1700 EPA) - Creative brick oven pizzeria with unique antipasti and salads and a fun, full service bar • Le Virtu (1927 EPA) - Pays thoughtful homage to Abruzzo, earning recognition as one of the 10 hottest Italian restaurants in the nation by Zagat • Le Virtu (1927 EPA) - Pays thoughtful homage to Abruzzo, earning recognition as one of the 10 hottest Italian restaurants in the nation by Zagat • Mamma Maria Ristorante (1627 EPA) - Mamma's genuine authentic Italian recipes please the eye, fill the stomach, and warm the soul • Mamma Maria Ristorante (1627 EPA) - Mamma's genuine authentic Italian recipes please the eye, fill the stomach, and warm the soul • Marra's (1743 EPA) - Long-time favorite "red gravy" joint that stays true to 80+ year old family recipes • Marra's (1743 EPA) - Long-time favorite "red gravy" joint that stays true to 80+ year old family recipes • Noir (1909 EPA) - Stylish restaurant and bar featuring Montreal-influenced Italian cooking • Noir (1909 EPA) - Stylish restaurant and bar featuring Montreal-influenced Italian cooking • Noord (1046 Tasker) - Friendly BYOB with an open kitchen to envelop diners in the warmth of unique northern-European fare • Noord (1046 Tasker) - Friendly BYOB with an open kitchen to envelop diners in the warmth of unique northern-European fare • Perla (1535 S. 11th Street) - Chef Lou Boquila's Filipino restaurant pays homage to his mother's traditional cooking, paired with his own sense of refinement • Perla (1535 S. 11th Street) - Chef Lou Boquila's Filipino restaurant pays homage to his mother's traditional cooking, paired with his own sense of refinement • Pistolas Del Sur (1934 EPA) - Cornerstone restaurant and bar standing tall at the Gateway to the Avenue, serving inventive Mexican eats, beer, tequilas and more in a lively setting • Pistolas Del Sur (1934 EPA) - Cornerstone restaurant and bar standing tall at the Gateway to the Avenue, serving inventive Mexican eats, beer, tequilas and more in a lively setting • POPE (1501 EPA) - Friendly and comfortable neighborhood bar with one of the best beer selections in town • POPE (1501 EPA) - Friendly and comfortable neighborhood bar with one of the best beer selections in town • P'unk Burger (1823 EPA) - Contemporary spot for organic, locally sourced patties with dozens of toppings & sauces. • P'unk Burger (1823 EPA) - Contemporary spot for organic, locally sourced patties with dozens of toppings & sauces. • Redcrest fried chicken (1525 s. 11th st.) - The most delicious fried chicken, homemade sides, and out-of-this-world buttermilk biscuits you've ever eaten • Redcrest fried chicken (1525 s. 11th st.) - The most delicious fried chicken, homemade sides, and out-of-this-world buttermilk biscuits you've ever eaten • River Twice (1601 epa) - Modern American BYOB dedicated to sustainably sharing the richness of our region's bounty • River Twice (1601 epa) - Modern American BYOB dedicated to sustainably sharing the richness of our region's bounty • Stogie Joe's (1801 epa) - Your go-to place for friendly folks, cold beer, and everything made from scratch - just like Grandma did it • Stogie Joe's (1801 epa) - Your go-to place for friendly folks, cold beer, and everything made from scratch - just like Grandma did it • The Palace of Indian (1533 S. 11th Street) - Authentic Indian home style cooking in an artistic space overlooking the famous Singing Fountain • The Palace of Indian (1533 S. 11th Street) - Authentic Indian home style cooking in an artistic space overlooking the famous Singing Fountain * Townsend Wine Bar ( 1623 EPA) - Award-winning chef Tod Wentz will debut his new French-focused wine bar and eatery just in time for East Passyunk Restaurant Week. Look for Townsend's signature dishes and favorites from past menus, new favorites, plus French-focused wine for pairing. * Townsend Wine Bar ( 1623 EPA) - Award-winning chef Tod Wentz will debut his new French-focused wine bar and eatery just in time for East Passyunk Restaurant Week. Look for Townsend's signature dishes and favorites from past menus, new favorites, plus French-focused wine for pairing. • Triangle Tavern (1338 S. 10th Street) - Serving South Philadelphia favorites with a large selection of vegetarian and vegan options • Triangle Tavern (1338 S. 10th Street) - Serving South Philadelphia favorites with a large selection of vegetarian and vegan options Visit Visit

for full menus for all of the above restaurants and to confirm days and timing of participation with each individual restaurant. Reservation information is available on the bottom of each menu page.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week is presented by the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, with sponsors Open Table, Samuels and Son Seafood, and others. Follow #EPRW on Twitter and Instagram for last minute and hard to get reservations, even on weekends! Follow #EPRW on Twitter and Instagram for last minute and hard to get reservations, even on weekends! ABOUT EAST PASSYUNK AVENUE BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT ABOUT EAST PASSYUNK AVENUE BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is home to 150+ independently owned shops and markets that perfectly balances the best of the old and the new, mixing old world shopping, authentic Italian restaurants, world famous cheese steaks, with trendy boutiques, handmade arts, world-class cuisine and record-breaking events. East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is home to 150+ independently owned shops and markets that perfectly balances the best of the old and the new, mixing old world shopping, authentic Italian restaurants, world famous cheese steaks, with trendy boutiques, handmade arts, world-class cuisine and record-breaking events. Chef-driven restaurants have pushed this once-faded community into the national spotlight. East Passyunk Avenue boasts more than 40 eateries, from authentic traditional Italian restaurants to gastropubs, including many regulars on the Philly's top best of lists. Chef-driven restaurants have pushed this once-faded community into the national spotlight. East Passyunk Avenue boasts more than 40 eateries, from authentic traditional Italian restaurants to gastropubs, including many regulars on the Philly's top best of lists. Anchored by the beautifully restored Singing Fountain, a communal gathering place on Tasker Street, this store-lined commercial corridor hosts events of all shapes and sizes. Annual outdoor favorites include foodie-festival Flavors of the Avenue, the Car Show & Street Festival, Farmers' Markets and East Passyunk Craft Beer Day. Anchored by the beautifully restored Singing Fountain, a communal gathering place on Tasker Street, this store-lined commercial corridor hosts events of all shapes and sizes. Annual outdoor favorites include foodie-festival Flavors of the Avenue, the Car Show & Street Festival, Farmers' Markets and East Passyunk Craft Beer Day. For more information and directions, like East Passyunk Avenue on Facebook, follow @epassyunkave on Twitter, pin East Passyunk Avenue on Pinterest or visit For more information and directions, like East Passyunk Avenue on Facebook, follow @epassyunkave on Twitter, pin East Passyunk Avenue on Pinterest or visit

.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of June





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You