Destinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Style

There's a special day for wine lovers coming up, National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 10th. Rosé lovers everywhere will be looking for the best way to celebrate. There are several ways to ring in the holiday, whether it be a free rosé with a hotel booking or specialty frosé. Check out this roundup that gives you destinations nationwide and even a few international ones.

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection | Hudson Valley, NY

Wildflower Farms has taken the Hudson Valley by storm with a acclaimed, location-specific dining experience that brings a new dimension to the area’s storied history of culinary influence. This same approach is brought to life through its carefully considered wine program, curated by Wine Director Vanessa Price. Vanessa, alongside the resort’s owners, traveled to one of New York’s premier wine growing regions, North Fork of Long Island, to create their very own Wildflower Farms Rosé. A bright and translucent color, a classic shade of Provencal pale pink, the Wildflower Farms Rosé is comprised of delicate fresh summer fruit, freshly cut currants, rose petal, ripe strawberry, seasoned with a zest of lemon. On the palate ample, rich, and gourmet texture, perfectly balanced by the mouthwatering acidity and sea salt. The label used on the bottle is designed using organic material from the property and will be unique for each vintage representation.

Lush Vacay Package at Condado Ocean Club | San Juan, Puerto Rico

This National Rosé day, book a stay at Puerto Rico’s only adults-only resort, Condado Ocean Club through the Lush Vacay package! The package truly creates a lush vacation for anyone to enjoy complete with a welcome Bottle of Rosé upon arrival to the resort and a $75 Food & Beverage credit so you can indulge in whatever you’d like!

Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah | Savannah, GA

Soak in exquisite views of the cityscape from Savannah’s best rooftop bar, Peregrin at Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah. From hand-crafted premium cocktails and vibrant dishes, the Peregrin experience is Southern elegance at its best. Offering one of the swankiest pool experiences in the south, Perry Lane Hotel’s Rooftop pool features sweeping views of Savannah, plush lounge chairs and cocktail service poolside. An urban oasis with tropical touches, the pool is situated in the heart of residential Savannah, with 360-degree views of the Historic District. On National Rosé Day, guests can enjoy a fan favorite and one of the best drinks in Savannah, the signature Frozé made with rosé, aperol, lillet rouge, and lemon, making the perfect drink to cool off with.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection | Napa Valley, CA

Serve up some friendly competition on Solage’s brand new pickleball courts and sip rosé in partnership with Drink Juliet. Guests can enjoy two newly unveiled pickleball courts and fresh, fun courtside rosé programming to kick off the summer! Alongside the debut of the pickleball courts, Solage has launched custom playful pickleball paddles designed by Recess and courtside wine service where guests can check out pickleball paddles, balls, and a chic box of Drink Juliet sustainable fine wine. Guests can practice with their friends and family on National Rose Day while sipping Juliet’s Dry Rosé with hints of bright strawberry, watermelon, and floral notes reminiscent of freesia. Who can say no to pickleball with a side of Rosé?

The Peninsula Beverly Hills | Beverly Hills, CA

Afternoon Tea is known as one of LA’s most beloved hotel traditions, and starting next month, this iconic tea is getting a fabulous “best friend” with the hotel’s newest endeavor: Tea Party. Just in time for National Rose Day, The Peninsula Beverly Hills Tea Party will feature floral themed cocktails like the Rose is Rose made with Leblon Cachaca, Puerto Rican Rum, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Yuzu and Sadaf Rose Water and an endless flow of bubbles from Laurent Perrier Brut, Rose or Blanc de Blanc. Guests can delight in delicious savories, with tea sandwiches including house smoked salmon, lemon and caviar; English cucumber, mint, lemon and pumpernickel; or charred zucchini with asparagus, tomato and pesto. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in ever changing pastries, or scones served with lemon curd and homemade jam. And because every party needs a playlist, the Tea Party will boast a DJ throughout the day. The Tea Party will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays, at $95/person beginning May 6th.

Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection | Santorini, Greece

A true haven for those seeking both exploration and relaxation, Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection offers oceanfront accommodations, curated experiences, and dining from a Michelin-starred chef that will leave travelers awe-inspired. Guests can immerse themselves in the splendor of Grace Hotel, where they can savor a delectable meal at the renowned on-property restaurant, Varoulko Santorini, or, indulge in a libation crafted by the esteemed World’s Best Bar, Baba Au Rum, which has an ongoing residency at Grace’s 363 Bar. The bar serves a myriad of local Greece rosés, the full menu of which is available here. Indulge in a glass and create unforgettable memories on a private sunset cruise exploring the mesmerizing Grecian seas or embark on a wine-tasting journey to sample carefully crafted local blends that reflect the essence of Santorini - there is a rosé experience for every traveler.

Enchanté | Southampton, New York

Opened on May 5, Southampton’s historic Red Bar is being reimagined as Enchanté, a modern French-inspired bistro, combining the rich cinematic experiences of both Parisian brasseries and leisurely dining in the South of France, the revived restaurant will debut with a timeless, romantic design. Perfect for long rosé lunches accompanied by signature items include the Enchanté Custom Blend Burger, Niçoise Salad, and Crab Caviar, alongside French classics like French Onion Soup, Escargot and Salade Lyonnaise. Enchanté, which is the French translation for “nice to meet you,” is the hottest reservation in the Hamptons this summer. HLC Creative Group has animated a sense of nostalgia through a color palette of taupes, grays and pops of citrus orange, textured natural linens mixed with silk velvets, and silver and brass accents from mid-century France. A semi-private dining room will play host to intimate celebratory moments, while those lucky enough to snag a seat at the bar will have a front-row seat to classic cocktails and endless pours of rosé.

Auberge du Soleil | Napa Valley, CA

The perfect place to celebrate National Rose Day, The Spa at Auberge du Soleil is offering The Rose Quartz Facial. This exclusive Rose Quartz facial will have your skin glowing and prepped for the summer season. A powerful, cleansing rose gommage exfoliates, plumps and improves appearance of the skin, followed by a cooling quartz face massage and eye mask, for soothing, petal-soft radiance.

Ponte Vedra Resort | Ponte Vedra, FL

The perfect location to celebrate National Rose Day in style, Ponte Vedra Resort is offering guests double the fun! The Oasis, located within The Lodge & Club, is a beautiful social oceanfront bistro featuring alfresco beachfront dining beneath a canopy of colorful umbrellas—the perfect place to watch waves crash and the world go by, while sipping on some frosé. For June 10th, The Oasis is offering guests and members a buy 1, get 2 frosé deal. Over at the other sister property, Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, the Surf Club is also offering 2 for 1 on Frosé throughout the day. This outdoor patio eatery is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, or re-nourish after one of many daily events at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.

Photo Credit: Credit: Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection