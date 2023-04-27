Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Delysia Chocolatier Releases Edible Mother's Day Gifts

The box features features a 9-piece box of Mother's Day collection truffles, a 9-piece box of the Tea Collection truffles, a molded chocolate block and a lavender bark.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Delysia Chocolatier Releases Edible Mother's Day Gifts

Like a bouquet of fragrant blooms, chocolates have their own special language to express love and admiration. Delysia Chocolatier has great options for a savory and sweet Mother's Day gift.

The limited-release 16-piece Love You, Mom truffle collection is beautifully handcrafted and infused with layers of delicate flavors, this collection displays admiration for the most important woman in your life, your Mom. A decadent box filled with florals, fruit, and intricate flavors, this special collection recognizes all the care and dedication mothers put forth for their families every day.

Enrobed in buttery white chocolate, the Lemon curd apricot truffle is a blend of intense citrus balanced with the golden sweet flavor of apricot at the center. The Raspberry rose petal truffle is infused with aromatic notes of rose petals and sweetened with raspberries that gently unfold onto your palate, all wrapped in creamy milk chocolate.

The ultimate gift is the Mother's Day Gift Box, which features a 9-piece box of Mother's Day collection truffles, a 9-piece box of the Tea Collection truffles, a molded chocolate block and a lavender bark. All items can be purchased at Click Here and you can follow along on Instagram.




MILLER HIGH LIFE-Chocolates Inspired by Favorite Bar Snacks Photo
MILLER HIGH LIFE-Chocolates Inspired by Favorite Bar Snacks
The first-ever Miller High Life infused chocolates will soon be hitting the market on National Truffle Day, May 2nd.
Review: TRUE FOOD KITCHEN Debuts Wonderful New Menu for All Tastes and Styles Photo
Review: TRUE FOOD KITCHEN Debuts Wonderful New Menu for All Tastes and Styles
True Food Kitchen has debuted their latest seasonal menu that boasts new food with a new flare and guests absolutely love it.
THE GOOD BATCH Spring and Mothers Day Specials Photo
THE GOOD BATCH Spring and Mother's Day Specials
We want our readers to know about the spring and Mother's Day specials from The Good Batch, the beloved Brooklyn-based cookie destination from chef and founder, Anna Gordon.
CACIQUE Foods for Cinco de Mayo and All Your Hispanic Style Meal Cravings Photo
CACIQUE Foods for Cinco de Mayo and All Your Hispanic Style Meal Cravings
The time has come to start thinking about your Cinco de Mayo spread and with so many delicious bites to choose from, the possibilities are endless. This year, plan and celebrate with high quality ingredients from Cacique.

More Hot Stories For You


Delysia Chocolatier Releases Edible Mother's Day GiftsDelysia Chocolatier Releases Edible Mother's Day Gifts
April 27, 2023

Like a bouquet of fragrant blooms, chocolates have their own special language to express love and admiration. Delysia Chocolatier has great options for a savory and sweet Mother's Day gift.
White Castle and Evil Genius Beer Team Up on New Limited Edition Hazy Kiwi Dragon Fruit IPAWhite Castle and Evil Genius Beer Team Up on New Limited Edition Hazy Kiwi Dragon Fruit IPA
March 28, 2023

Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company and iconic food brand, White Castle, have joined forces once again to create another limited edition, craveably sophisticated collaboration that’s bold, tasty and best served with Sliders.
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTE'S FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At CathédraleCult Classic Foodie Film BABETTE'S FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale
March 22, 2023

Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village will partner with IFC Center and Janus Films to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of cult classic foodie film Babette's Feast's Academy Award win.
Enjoy The Decadent Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux Dessert For Valentine's Day At Cathédrale RestaurantEnjoy The Decadent Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux Dessert For Valentine's Day At Cathédrale Restaurant
January 30, 2023

This Valentine's Day, don't skip out on dessert. With all of the creative heart-shaped dishes out there on this special day celebrating love, the one that has our hearts this year is the Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux at the East Village hotspot Cathédrale.
Cardinal Du Four Armagnac Celebrates Music Icons During 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME CEREMONYCardinal Du Four Armagnac Celebrates Music Icons During 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME CEREMONY
November 26, 2022

Cardinal du Four Armagnac 21 Rébellion was a hit at GBK Brand Bar's 'Backstage Artist Lounge' held in October during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
share