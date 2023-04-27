Delysia Chocolatier Releases Edible Mother's Day Gifts

Like a bouquet of fragrant blooms, chocolates have their own special language to express love and admiration. Delysia Chocolatier has great options for a savory and sweet Mother's Day gift.

The limited-release 16-piece Love You, Mom truffle collection is beautifully handcrafted and infused with layers of delicate flavors, this collection displays admiration for the most important woman in your life, your Mom. A decadent box filled with florals, fruit, and intricate flavors, this special collection recognizes all the care and dedication mothers put forth for their families every day.

Enrobed in buttery white chocolate, the Lemon curd apricot truffle is a blend of intense citrus balanced with the golden sweet flavor of apricot at the center. The Raspberry rose petal truffle is infused with aromatic notes of rose petals and sweetened with raspberries that gently unfold onto your palate, all wrapped in creamy milk chocolate.

The ultimate gift is the Mother's Day Gift Box, which features a 9-piece box of Mother's Day collection truffles, a 9-piece box of the Tea Collection truffles, a molded chocolate block and a lavender bark. All items can be purchased at Click Here and you can follow along on Instagram.