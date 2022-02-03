DOS MADERAS Rumtastic Recipe for Valentines Day

Flowers and chocolates for Valentine's Day are just too predictable. Dos Maderas Aged Rum will be welcome at festive gatherings and it makes the perfect gift for loved ones. And we have a cocktail recipe that is a tasty and beautiful blend using Dos Maderas 5 +3.

Kiss Me in the Caribbean

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz of Dos Maderas 5+3

-3oz of coconut milk unsweetened

-.75 oz of strawberry syrup

-.75 oz of pineapple juice

-.5 oz of lime juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into double rocks or highball glass. Garnish with lime and fresh strawberry.

Dos Maderas combines the best of two aging methods on opposite sides of the globe and brings two cultures together. The rum is produced with the heritage of Barbados and Guyana in the Caribbean and also experiences the rich sherry tradition of Jerez in Spain, specifically that of the historical bodega, Williams & Humbert. It is the largest Bodega in Europe under a single roof and contains over 60,000 American oak casks for ageing sherry and brandy. For more information, and to learn about Dos Maderas Aged Rum, please visit https://dosmaderas.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dos Maderas