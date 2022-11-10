Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DON PAPA RUM Collaborates with Aubi & Ramsa to Present Ube Colada Ice Cream

Nov. 10, 2022  
Don Papa Rum, the first super-premium rum from the Philippines, has collaborated with boozy ice cream purveyor Aubi & Ramsa to make your holiday celebrations a little sweeter.


The top shelf ice cream brand with locations in Miami, NYC and Las Vegas is unveiling their latest flavor, Ube Colada, in time for the holidays. Ube is a yam native to the Philippines, that adds a gorgeous purple hue and a delicious nutty flavor that compliments the smooth vanilla, oak and fruity notes in Don Papa.


The best part? Proceeds from the sales of this ice cream will benefit the Talarak Foundation, which conserves and restores the native wildlife of Negros, Philippines, the home of Don Papa.

This ice cream can be purchased in store or online. It not only is a terrific addition to your holiday fare, but a top notch gift for ice cream and rum lovers!

About Don Papa Rum:

Carrying the long-standing traditions of Filipino rum production, Don Papa® is a first-rate, expressive liquid that has amassed a cult-like following with rum connoisseurs, experimental millennials beginning to explore quality spirits, and industry insiders alike. Hailing from the regal island of Negros, Philippines, locally referred to as "Sugarlandia," its enchanting aromas take hold of the senses from the moment the cork is pulled. The brand currently offers two exemplary iterations in the United States, Don Papa® 7 Year and Don Papa® 10 Year, boasting an outstanding display of notes including vanilla, citrus, caramel, and candied fruit. Its secret sauce: the Noble Cane grown locally in Negros, which accounts for its signature sweet style and widespread popularity.

