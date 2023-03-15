Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DON MELCHOR – Chile's Iconic Wine

Mar. 15, 2023  
In a world full of fine wine options, our readers will want to know just what makes Don Melchor so unique. It's certainly the heritage, history, one story, one terroir, one wine, and the beauty of composition.

Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon is the only wine made by Don Melchor. The wine reflects the painstaking attention that goes into choosing the complex vineyard blend for each vintage. Few wines are crafted with so much effort in determining the final blend. The second vintage of Don Melchor produced in 1988 was the first Chilean wine to be named to Wine Spectator's Top 100, where it has placed nine times, including three placements in the Top 10. The 2018 vintage received a perfect 100-point JS score.

A terroir-driven wine, Don Melchor is crafted from grapes from the Puente Alto vineyard, in the Maipo Valley which is located at the foot of the Andes Mountains. The vineyard's 127 hectares are divided into seven plots that are partitioned into even smaller plots of 151 parcels. The 2019 vintage blends 92% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Cabernet Franc, 2% Merlot and 1% Petit Verdot from 150 parcels.

These long-lived wines are not considered reasonably priced to the average consumer. But, at over $100 a bottle, but they stand up to the world's best Cabernets and Bordeaux's at similar prices or more, and for those less familiar with Chilean wines, each sip makes for a delicious journey of discovery.

Don Melchor is an ideal wine that can be aged and kept with your fine wine collection. Serve it special occasions or with that exquisite dinner you've been planning. Cabernet Sauvignon pairs wonderfully with red meat dishes, foods that are served with light tomato sauces or savory reductions, and aged cheeses such as gouda or a sharp cheddar.

Celebrate the beauty of Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon's extraordinary composition.

For more information on Don Melchor, please visit https://donmelchor.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Don Melchor



