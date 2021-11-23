DOMINIQUE ANSEL LAS VEGAS to Open Summer of 2022

James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel is set to bring his creative culinary talents to Caesars Palace Las Vegas with the opening of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, slated to open Summer 2022.

The widely celebrated Ansel, named the World's Best Pastry Chef by the World's 50 Best Awards and known for his innovation and creativity, will bring a number of his signature creations to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, including the Cookie Shot, Frozen S'mores, DKA (Dominique's Kouign Amann), and the Cronut®, along with classic French viennoiserie baked fresh daily. As with each of his shops around the world, Chef Dominique will also be developing a menu of brand-new creations exclusively for Las Vegas, not available anywhere else in the world.

With items baked fresh daily in a brand-new, state-of-the-art kitchen, guests will smell the intoxicating aroma of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas throughout Caesars Palace. Café-style seating will be available for those wanting to indulge immediately as well as an extensive retail area, perfect for picking up treats for friends and family, or simply for sweets on-the-go.

Caesars Palace is committed to bringing extraordinary experiences to guests, and Las Vegas locals and visitors alike will soon be able to enjoy Chef Dominique's iconic creations and new surprises. Dominique Ansel Las Vegas will be located in a soon to be constructed space next to Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace.

Photo Credit: Brent Herrig