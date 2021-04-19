Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

DISARONNO DAY is Today-Celebrate with Disaronno Fizz

DISARONNO DAY With Disaronno Fizz

Apr. 19, 2021  

DISARONNO DAY is Today-Celebrate with Disaronno Fizz

Get ready for Disaronno Day! Every year on April 19, people celebrate the timeless taste, tradition, and the unmistakable Italian style of a delightful cocktail, the Disaronno Fizz. This quintessential low-ABV cocktail, combines the taste and Italian elegance of Disaronno Originale with the refreshing taste of Q Mixers Club Soda. Simple to mix, the Disaronno Fizz is your gateway to an Endless Dolce Vita.

Disaronno Fizz, with only three simple ingredients, is also the perfect libation to help elevate your next brunch, whether at home or at a restaurant. Try this refreshing cocktail with a wide variety of brunch food pairings such as avocado toast, ricotta pancakes with maple syrup, French Toast or bombolonis.

DISARONNO DAY is Today-Celebrate with Disaronno Fizz Check out the recipe, get your ingredients and celebrate Disaronno Day today and every day.

Disaronno Fizz

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Disaronno Originale

-Q Tonic Club Soda

-Fresh Lemon Juice

Method: Pour Disaronno Originale into a white wine glass with ice. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Top with Q Mixers Club Soda. Stir and garnish with lemon zest

For more information on Disaronno, please visit http://www.disaronno.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the producer.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly

Related Articles
BWW Review: SIDE DOOR is Your Midtown East Go-To Restaurant Photo

BWW Review: SIDE DOOR is Your Midtown East Go-To Restaurant

MOCHIDOKI Celebrates First Anniversary in SoHo with Wonderful Treats Photo

MOCHIDOKI Celebrates First Anniversary in SoHo with Wonderful Treats

CADENCE by Overthrow Hospitality Opens in the East Village Photo

CADENCE by Overthrow Hospitality Opens in the East Village

Three Long Island Dining Destinations, LIMANI, PRIME 1024 AND ONIRO TAVERNA Photo

Three Long Island Dining Destinations, LIMANI, PRIME 1024 AND ONIRO TAVERNA


From This Author Marina Kennedy