DISARONNO-Cocktails and Aperitifs to Treasure for Cool Weather and Holidays

DISARONNO-For Cocktails and Aperitifs

Nov. 01, 2023

There’s a nip in the air.  It’s just the right time to kick back and relax with a delightful drink or aperitif. Disaronno is a perfect choice for the season ahead.

Among Italian liqueurs, Disaronno is certainly one that represents the traditions of the country. With its rich history dating back to the 16th century, the brand has remained faithful to its time-honored recipe, preserving the essence that has made Disaronno Originale  the world's favorite Italian liqueur. 

What sets Disaronno apart is its ability to adapt and evolve with the times. While staying true to its roots, Disaronno has explored new horizons by introducing products that appeal to contemporary palates. One such masterpiece is Disaronno Velvet a cream liqueur that uniquely combines the treasured, unmistakable Disaronno taste with delightful hints of chocolate and vanilla. Surprisingly soft on the palate, it is an exquisite choice to add a touch of Italian elegance to your favorite cream cocktails or to sip on its own. 

Here are two sophisticated cocktail recipes that feature the exceptional liqueurs, Disaronno Originale and Disaronno Velvet! They are easy to mix and wonderful to experience.  Share Disaronno with family and friends!

Godfather

Ingredients:

-1 oz Disaronno Originale

-2 oz Whisky

-Garnish: Orange Peel

Method: Add ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with an orange peel.

White Velvet Espresso Martini 

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet 

-1/2 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur 

-1/2 oz Vodka 

-Garnish: Three Coffee Beans 

Method: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish three coffee beans.

Disaronno Originale (SRP: $29.99Buy Here 

Disaronno Velvet (SRP: $34.99) Buy Here  

For more information on Disaronno including additional recipes, please visit https://www.disaronno.com/en/



