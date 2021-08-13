DINE TIME-Great News About Area Restaurants

We love the positive energy of the culinary arts in the metro area and are delighted to inform our readers about the latest dining opportunities. From recent openings, to re-openings and exciting menus, guests can enjoy unparalleled opportunities to enjoy new foods and flavors.

Dizzy's - New York City's most glamorous Jazz Club reopens on August 19 with in-person and virtual performances from a global community of world-class musicians at Jazz at Lincoln Center. In addition to outstanding music, Dizzy's presents the unique, spectacular view of Central Park and its surrounding skyline through the soaring glass wall that is the backdrop to the stage. Dizzy's musical and physical attractions are complemented by a new menu of soulfully Southern inspired dishes from the culinary maestros at Great Performances, the premier catering, events and hospitality company that operates restaurants and cafes in a number of New York's most prestigious cultural institutions. The new menu's highlights include Dizzy's Gumbo; Dizzy's Southern Grazing Board; Shrimp and Andouille Etouffee; and Dizzy's signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken.

Philomena's - The new artisanal cocktail lounge in East Williamsburg is officially open. It will serve as a community oasis offering shareable bites, cocktails, beer, and wine. Enjoy vibrant beverages featuring signature flavored ice cubes, like the Felix with mescal, expressed orange, and a cucumber-lime tajin and the Philomena with prosecco, watermelon rose.

seeyamañana -The laid back Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar in Nomad is from the hospitality team behind Patent Pending. They are now offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm. Guests can enjoy plant-forward plates like Avocado toast and Concha French toast. Pair food with refreshing frozen libations, Bloody Maria's, Hibiscus Mimosas, and Boozy Paletas.

Den Hospitality has recently launched a new, limited-time concept at Nolita's The Garret Cocteleria. Jungle Summer will be open through October 2021 at 349 Broome Street. The bar has transformed into a lush oasis channeling the rainforests of Central and South America with a new, floor-to-ceiling tropical plant installation. Guests will be transported on a journey "south of stress" as they sip frozen cocktails and enjoy tunes from Latin-leaning DJ's.

Sarashina Horii - The historic Japanese Soba restaurant, recently opened its first international location in New York, with a rare type of soba rarely seen outside Japan. Overseen by ninth generation soba maker and owner Yoshinori Horii, Sarashina Horii has a history that dates back to 1789 and has served its soba noodles to the Shoguns and Japanese Imperial Household. Sarashina Horii is known for its unique white soba made using only the very core of the buckwheat seeds. The menu features more than a dozen soba dishes, both cold and hot, with options like Duck & Leek; Hamaguri clam; Kurobuta pork; Mushroom and Lobster tempura; along with raw bar selections, appetizers, salads, tempura and entrees. The Tasting Menus offer a great way to try a variety of dishes at both lunch and dinner, and the beverage program offers sake, wine, beer and signature cocktails that highlight Japanese gin, shochu and whisky.

Sami & Susu - This new Mediterranean restaurant and specialty store on the Lower East Side at 190 Orchard Street is from co-owners Amir Nathan and executive chef Jordan Anderson. In addition to offering early morning cafe and all-day menus, Sami & Susu also operates as a specialty store. The team curates hard-to-find pantry products - from olive oils and condiments to vinegars and spice blends - from trusted domestic and international Mediterranean purveyors, alongside prepackaged housemade spreads, meats and baked goods. Sami & Susu originally launched in Summer 2020 as a popular pop-up in Brooklyn and Manhattan known for its vibrant dishes inspired by family recipes and the history of regional cooking throughout the Mediterranean.

Disco Tacos - The recently opened restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn serving tacos, natural wine and disco vibes from husband and wife team Felipe Donnelly and Tamy Rofe, owners of the beloved Fort Greene restaurant Colonia Verde, will be launching brunch service this weekend. From 12pm -3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, Disco Tacos will be serving Breakfast Tacos with chihuahua cheese, avocado, refried beans, scrambled eggs in a corn tortilla, with the choice of carne asada, carnita or chicken tinga as add-ons, as well as hangover helpers like a Fried Taco with chicken tinga, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde and crema and Disco Fries with queso. Brunch cocktails like Tecate Michelada, Tito's Bloody Mary and Sparking Pet Nat Mimosa will also be available. Additionally, Disco Tacos is launching week-day Happy Hour on Tuesday through Friday from 4pm-6pm with items like "Six before Six," Fresh Squeezed Margaritas for $6, and bar snacks like Chicken Flautas and Fried Cheese Quesadillas. The first customers of the day will also be able to put in song requests for the disco vibes.

Zazzy's - Now on the Upper East Side, they feature a full menu of pizza choices including gluten-free selection by the slice, Sicilian squares, whole pie, and plant-based specialties. Zazzy's unique pies are a hybrid of two great pizza traditions, blending the light airy "cornicone" and fresh imported ingredients of Neapolitan pizza with the unmistakable crisp crust of the classic New York pie. Zazzy's signature crunchy and airy crust is born from a proprietary dough recipe that includes imported Italian flour combined with savory blended house-made tomato sauce, and the highest quality cheese and toppings from pepperoni, sausage, and sopressata to fresh vegetables and herbs. Zazzy's Upper East Side location features a hybrid Italian deli offering the best in traditional and vegan hand-crafted parms and sandwiches as well as additional plant-based snacks, beer and wine.

SNOB (Sophia's Natural Organic Bowls) - This Upper East Side spot offers acai bowls, superfood bowls, fresh shots & juices, smoothies and scrumptious vegan baked goods. The fresh take on juices includes items such as Just Beet It (beet, carrot, green apple, spinach, celery) and Cute-Cumber (cucumber, celery, pineapple, green apple). The Nutter (acai base topped with banana, nutella drizzle, peanut butter drizzle, cacao nibs, and housemade granola) and Cookie Monster (acai base topped with banana, blueberry, oreo crumble, housemade granola, cookie butter drizzle, and raspberry drizzle) make up some of the venue's unique bowl offerings. SNOB's menu also offers a selection of Pitaya and Green Goddess bowls. This Fall, SNOB will introduce a line of 1, 2 and 3-day meal plans. In-line with the SNOB health mindset, the venue will host an array of health, wellness and fitness activations, offering fans a 360 health, mind, body experience.

Innocent Yesterday - This all Plant Based Bakery & Café on the Upper East Side offers sumptuous baked goods that appeal to every age and palette with delectable cupcakes, donuts, pastries, brownies and cookies as well as specialty sweet bread & pudding selections. These include: Monkey Bread with Cream Cheese Icing; Cinnabon Donuts; Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies; Rocky Road Brownie Bar; Lemon Buttercream Cupcakes with Candied Lemon and more. Ancient teas and herbal brews from the shade grown peaks of China, to the woodlands of Europe and America are all freshly brewed to order with purified alkaline water and can be enjoyed in front of the venue's wood burning fireplace. Innocent Yesterday also features an extensive artisanal coffee program from Larry's Coffee. All Larry's Coffee is Organic, Fair Trade and Shade-Grown. Innocent Yesterday's signature vegan gourmet Hot Chocolate Bar will offer 100% Valrhona Dark Cocoa, Bellington Molasses Sugar & Fresh Madagascar Vanilla Bean. Each sumptuous cup can be paired with a vegan homemade torched marshmallow offered in Classic Vanilla, Double Chocolate, or Strawberry Hibiscus.

Romero Delicatessen - Newly opened in Cobble Hill, it's a destination for olive oils, tins of fish, condiments, salts, jarred olives, chocolates, fresh breads, dry pastas and more, all sourced from the best boutique producers from around the world, many from Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. Owner Monica Muzzo Romero has curated a selection of cheeses, charcuterie, conservas and much more, including the full line of Güeyu Mar chargrilled canned food from Abel Alvarez; plus La Brújula, from Galicia, Spain; Bahia de la Concha Cantabrian Anchovies from San Sebastián in the Basque region; Agostino Recca anchovies from Sicily and As do Mar from Italy. The refrigerator is stocked with artisanal cheeses, and cured meats like Ibérico de Bellota, Chorizo, Salchichón from Fermin, Parma DOP prosciutto (crudo and cotto) from Ferrarini, La Torre Riserva and Galloni Gold. She also offers freshly made sandwiches, salads and desserts to stay or to go. The tiny storefront has a sizeable outdoor seating area. There is no liquor license but BYOB is welcome in the outdoor seating area.

Grand Lux Cafe - This fan-favorite restaurant's Roosevelt Field location is dropping a brand-new menu with a delightful variety of tempting items. From weekend brunch, starters and salads to sandwiches and pastas the new options at Grand Lux Cafe are endless. New items include Bao Buns with a choice of crispy chicken or braised pork belly; Chicken Samosas; Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls; Bangkok Steak & Noodle Salad; Croque Madame; Fried Chicken Tenders; Shaking Beef; Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli; Pasta Bolognese; and Cinnamon-Caramel Banana Pancakes. Gather your group and enjoy your favorite Grand Lux Cafe items along with their newest selections.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com