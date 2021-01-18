Cooking Time: POLENTA VALSUGANA Soft Polenta Recipe with Stilton, Hazelnut, and Radicchio

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Polenta Valsugana, Italy's #1 express polenta, is now available in the US. It is instant precooked corn flour that is healthy, gluten-free, versatile, and takes only 8 minutes to prepare.

We have a recipe that our readers will love for Soft Polenta with Stilton, Hazelnut and Radicchio. It is a healthy and delicious dish created by the celebrated Calabrian born and raised chef, Francesco Mazzei.

Soft Polenta with Stilton, Hazelnut and Radicchio

Ingredients:

-1/2 cup Polenta Valsugana Express Polenta

-1 cup milk

-1 cup water or vegetable stock

-1/2 cup Stilton cheese

-1/4 cup Grana Padano Riserva cheese

-1 ½ tablespoons butter

-1/2 cup celery

-1/2 cup radicchio

-4 teaspoons red vinegar

-1 ½ ounce clear or chestnut honey

-1/3 cup crushed toasted hazelnuts

-1/4 cup chives

-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

-Sea Salt

Method:

1) Cut the celery in big dice and blanch it in salted boiling water for a minute, then cool down in iced water. Drain, season with olive oil, and keep aside.

2) In a bowl mix the crushed hazelnuts, chopped chives, freshly milled black pepper, and olive oil.

3) Marinate the radicchio leaves with red vinegar, honey, and sea salt.

4) Bring to the boil the water and milk, add a few pinches of salt, and stir in the Polenta Valsugana Express Polenta flour. Cook for 8 minutes, adjust with salt and add the butter and grated Grana Padano cheese.

5) Transfer into a serving dish and complete with the crumbled Stilton, marinated radicchio, celery, and hazelnuts dressing.

Polenta Valsugana is now available in select markets across the United States.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Polenta Valsugana