Cooking Time: O'dang Chickpea Based Dressing for Tasty Vegan Pasta Salad

Mix a delicious pasta salad to accompany your favorite main dishes or to pack and take along for spring and summer picnicking. O'dang Foods has a Classic Mediterranean dressing that is the perfect ingredient for a Vegan Pasta Salad recipe that uses lots of healthy ingredients.

Our readers will like to know that 4/21 is National Chickpea Day. Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, have been grown in Middle Eastern countries for thousands of years and they have become very popular in meals today. They have a naturally nutty flavor, are low in calories, and provide a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. O'dang creatively uses chickpeas as a base in all of their tasty condiments.

In addition to the Classic Mediterranean dressing, O'dang's dressings include Greek Tzatziki, Roasted Red Pepper, Honey Mustard, Balsamic Feta, Lemon Caesar, Garden Herb Ranch, and Southwest Ranch. They also have an egg-free mayo in the flavors of Cucumber Dill, Lemon Garlic, and Roasted Red Pepper.

Gather your ingredients and get cooking!

Vegan Pasta Salad recipe

Ingredients:

- 8 oz. dried pasta

- 2 medium yellow squash, spiralized or very thinly sliced

- 1 can artichoke hearts, drained and sliced into quarters

- ¾ cup cooked navy beans, drained and rinsed

- 1 heaping cup halved cherry tomatoes

- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

- ¼ cup Kalamata olives, sliced in half

- ½ cup chopped parsley

- ½ cup chopped basil

- 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

- ½ teaspoon sea salt, more to taste

- 1/2 cup O'dang Classic Mediterranean dressing

Method:

- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Prepare the pasta according to the instructions on the package.

- In a large bowl, combine the pasta, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, navy beans, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and olives. Toss with O'dang dressing. Mix in the parsley, basil, and sunflower seeds. Season to taste with more salt (I add ½ teaspoon).

- Serve at room temperature or store in the fridge for up to 2 days.

- Enjoy!

About O'dang Foods ™

Photo Credit: Courtesy of O'dang Foods