Code Pink Productions Inc. Presents: 16th Annual Celebration of Life Cancer Awareness Event

Code Pink Productions, Inc. will present its 16th Annual Celebration of Life Cancer Awareness Event, taking place at The Plaza Arts Center located in Carrollton, Texas on July 21, 2019, Hosted by: Model J Marie Performances from Singers: Kenya Henry, Mokah Soulfly & Billy Mitchell, Comedian:Chicago's Own Baldhead Phillips, Rap Artist: CKB, Music by: DJ Boladi Speaker: Founder Monique Muhammad, dinner and a cash bar.



Code Pink Productions, Inc. is proud to bring the 16th Annual Celebration of Life Cancer Awareness Event to Carrollton, Texas for the 16th year in a row. The Celebration of Life will also feature vendors, raffles, and the Honoring its Founder Monique Muhammad, the memory of her mom Gloria D. Muhammad and of our Local Code Pink Warriors who have survived or currently battling Cancer & Sarcoidosis. Tamara Carthen, Angela Herron, Tiffany Mitchell & Kaitlyn Pepper



Early Bird $40 tickets are now available through June 1, 2019 & Advance $45 Tickets can be purchased via www.cppcol16.eventbrite.com Event Door Price is $55. Donations accepted also. Must be 18 or older to attend.



Host Maria Geiger says, "The Celebration of Life Event is one full of Fun, Laughter, Education and Inspiration for all who attend each year it gets greater and greater its definitely the place to be if you are in the DFW area or can be on July 21, 2019."



Founder Monique Muhammad is celebrating her 15th full year of being Cancer Free and the memory of her Mom Gloria D. Muhammad who passed from Colon Cancer on October 12, 2009. 1st Educational Scholarship in her honor will be Awarded to Student during the event.



Sponsorships by: Tito's Vodka, The Weekly Wine Down with Monique Je' Talk Show & The One Nine Group Inc.





