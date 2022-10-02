Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chocobar Cortés in the Bronx is Raising Money for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Oct. 02, 2022  
Beginning Monday, October 3rd, the popular Bronx restaurant, Chocobar Cortés, the restaurant brand of Chocolate Cortés, a 93-year family-owned Puerto Rican and Dominican chocolate manufacturing company known for its rich hot chocolate, is launching a fundraising campaign to help kids and families in need in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona. Chocobar Cortés will be donating 2.5% of their in-restaurant sales through the month of October to support @fundacioncortes Educa Cortés Post Fiona Program. This program focuses on mental wellness, education, nutrition and joy. Those wishing to donate directly to the foundation can do so at https://bit.ly/3fkS3Wr.

Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria five years ago, Fundacion Cortés launched the Educa Cortés Program: The Art of Wellness and Mental Health. This program consists of customized workshops designed to promote the appreciation of Caribbean art while complementing academic school standards and expectations under the Department of Education of Puerto Rico. This healing through art program component has impacted more than 5,000 participants from around Puerto Rico. These workshops combine art appreciation with wellness practices to take care of mental health through the management and channeling of emotions and creative expression.

Fundacion Cortés is coordinating efforts to provide psychosocial support to children and families through their workshops, with their priority focus being on students who are not able to go back to their classrooms since the passing of Hurricane Fiona, including providing food and water.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fundacion Cortés/Chocobar Cortés

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


