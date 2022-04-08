Chef Spotlight: Jason Hall of Cathédrale Restaurant in the Moxy East Village

After nearly fifteen years of cooking in some of the most esteemed restaurants in the U.S., Chef Jason Hall now serves as Executive Chef and Culinary Director for Tao Group Hospitality, the world-renowned restaurant and nightclub owners and operators. Chef Hall oversees the varying food outlets at the Moxy Times Square and Chelsea Hotels.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Jason Hall about his career and Cathédrale Restaurant for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My parents traveled a lot for work so I was able to tag along to some of their dinners and experience restaurants at a young age.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Early on working for some of the best chefs in the city like Tom Colicchio and Alfred Portale held shape my vision on food. Later in my career I learn most from the Sr. Leadership of the people I work with, Ralph Scamardella, Noah Tepperberg, Bill Bonbrest.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

For me the quality of the ingredients drive the show. I enjoy seasonal cooking with a European sensibility. Light fresh, bright flavors.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Building teams and making others successful is the most distinguishing work you can do as a chef. Potato Chip Omelette

What is your favorite meal?

Breakfast is my favorite meal, or anything I don't have to cook.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Cathédrale is a French-Mediterranean restaurant set in the Moxy East Village. We focus on seasonal ingredient driven food in a fun, high energy setting.

Cathédrale Restaurant is located at 112 E 11th St, New York, NY 10003. For menus, hours of operation, more information and to make a reservation, visit their web site at https://moxyeastvillage.com/cathedrale/ or call 212.888.1093.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cathédrale Restaurant and Chef Jason Hall