Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Shamir Einhorn of Great Falls Bistro in Passaic, NJ

Great Falls Bistro in Passaic, New Jersey was founded in 2016 by Owner and Executive Chef, Shamir Einhorn. The renowned restaurant and has been serving an elevated dining experience to guests at one of the most unique locations in New Jersey. Shamir converted a turn of the century factory space into a comfortable retro-chic atmosphere. The philosophy behind Great Falls Bistro is nothing short of inspired. They offer a customer-centric celebration of flavors, focused on creating the ultimate dining adventure.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Einhorn about his career and Great Falls Bistro.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I grew up in a melting pot being influenced by my mother's cooking together with my father and mother's cooking from Eastern Europe. Back then everything was always homemade learning how to make everything from scratch.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Geoffrey Zakarian - Food Network is always on in my house, I absolutely love watching incredibly talented chefs. Watching this channel is one of my favorite pastimes with my kids - I really enjoy discovering new techniques from Chefs around the world.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Italian food is my go to culinary style, cooking on the spot with just a few ingredients that will all stand out.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Finding the very best ingredients and treating them with respect and simplicity so they stand out and create an amazing and unique dish. My favorite signature dish is Veal Milanese.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is breakfast, especially a Spinach and Cheese quiche. My next goal is to create an amazing Sunday brunch at Great Falls Bistro.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Take a trip back in time, when cuisine was valued for its unique, natural freshness and purity of flavor... when ingredients were scrupulously selected to entice and excite through sight, scent and taste. Great Falls Bistro is an adventure of palette melting experience curated from artisanal ingredients. Food meets artistry as we hand craft dry aged steaks, handpicked by me and aged to perfection in our own aging room. My steaks, a favorite meal of mine, are showcased by rich, aromatic and partnered with diverse local vegetables and homemade pastas.

Great Falls Bistro is located 220 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055. For menus and hours of operation, please visit: https://www.greatfallsbistro.com/ or call 973.473.1007.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Shamir Einhorn and Great Falls Bistro





