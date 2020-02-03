Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star GEOFFREY ZAKARIAN Announces Partnership with IHeartMedia

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Corner Table Entertainment (Production company founded by Geoffrey Zakarian and Jaret Keller) and iHeartMedia (iHM) announced a partnership to create/produce a iHeartRadio Original Podcast together.

The podcast will premiere on more than 100 of iHM's broadcast radio stations around the country.

In each podcast, Geoffrey will interview best in class notables - from chefs and athletes to actors and business leaders - focusing on how these outliers fuel their careers to operate at peak performance.

Geoffrey will record the first group of episodes during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in February 2020. Podcast episodes will be recorded on location at events, at his restaurant The Lambs Club in NYC, and iHeartMedia studios around the country.

Previously, Geoffrey hosted a radio talk show, "Food Talk." Guests included Martha Stewart, Neil Patrick Harris, Rachael Ray, Al Roker, Katie Lee, Bobby Flay and others. Geoffrey is currently a co-host on The Kitchen and Judge on Chopped - both on the Food Network.

Geoffrey's current restaurants include The Lambs Club and The National in NYC and Point Royal in South Florida.

