Celebrate World Cocktail Day with Recipes by BROKEN SHED VODKA and Fresh Farmer's Market Ingredients

May. 13, 2021  
Thursday, 5/13 marked World Cocktail Day and we have a great idea for celebrating every day. When crafting the ideal cocktails, it's always important to use the freshest ingredients in combination with your base spirit. When sourcing your fruits to use in various libations, instead of going to the grocery store, why not visit your local farmers market and pick up your produce from there! Crisp apples, peaches, strawberries and more never tasted more delicious than from a farmers market and when incorporated into cocktails, helps raise the bar in quality taste.

You can easily find a farmer's market near you by visiting the Farmer's Market Directory provided by the USDA: https://www.ams.usda.gov/local-food-directories/farmersmarkets

Here are two farmers market fruit inspired libation recommendations from New Zealand-based Broken Shed Vodka (SRP $29.99 for 750 ml; purchase here), that are perfect for Spring sipping, whether with friends outside or at the comfort of your own home.

Apple Shed Tini

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka
  • 1 oz Green Apple Schnapps
  • 0.25 oz Lemon Juice
  • Garnish: Slices of Green Apple

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into chilled martini glass.

Georgia Peach Bellini

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Broken Shed Vodka
  • 1 oz Peach Schnapps
  • 1 oz Peach Puree or Nectar
  • 1 teaspoon of Lemon Juice
  • Prosecco
  • Garnish: Slice of Peach

Directions: Fill a shaker with ice and add Broken Shed Vodka, Peach Schnapps and Peach Puree or Nectar. Next, add one teaspoon of Lemon Juice and shake the shaker. Then strain into a rocks glass. Top the cocktail with a splash of Prosecco and garnish with a slice of peach.

Based out in Wanaka, New Zealand, each bottle of Broken Shed Vodka is crafted through a blend of two distinct water sources from New Zealand and sustainable whey distillate. The resulting vodka is all natural with no added sugars, no additives and is both gluten and GMO-free.

For more information on Broken Shed Vodka, please visit https://brokenshed.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Broken Shed


