Celebrate With GEORGES DUBOEUF BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU

Editor's Note: We are pleased to let our readers know about today's 2020 release of Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau. We had the opportunity to visit the Beaujolais region of France several years ago and experience the fine wines that comprise the Les Vins Georges Duboeuf portfolio. Celebrate this special day, raise a glass of Beaujolais Nouveau and as they say in France, "Pour votre santé," or "To your health."

Each year, on the third Thursday of November, Les Vins Georges Duboeuf releases its highly anticipated Beaujolais Nouveau wines to the world. Bottled just a few weeks after the harvest, the wines are meant to be enjoyed young, in celebration of the year's vintage. In what has been an exceptionally tumultuous year for the world, the release of Beaujolais Nouveau is a reminder that there is always cause to celebrate. Per French law and tradition, Georges Duboeuf 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau, Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé and Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau will be available worldwide at midnight on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Les Vins Georges Duboeuf was founded in the 1960s, but it wasn't until the 1980s that the brand grew to international recognition when Georges introduced the local Beaujolais Nouveau tradition to a global audience. Though he passed away earlier this year, the legacy that Georges began survives through the dedication of his son, Franck. Under his direction, the 2020 vintage is poised to be one of the best in decades. "The exceptional sunshine and high temperatures this year have worked wonders on the grapes, which have produced world-class wines," said Franck, who is CEO of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf. "Imbued with warmth and harmony, these wines are packed with flavor and rich texture-the perfect antidote to the gray times we're living in."

The 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau is a brilliant garnet color with a touch of purple, and the palate provides vibrant red and black fruits with a subtle note of candy. Light-bodied and fresh, yet round and unctuous, the fresh expression of fruit follows through the finish. Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau is a shiny purple color with intense red and black fruits aromas. Pure and fresh on the palate, it is well rounded with a fruity finish. With a shiny clear currant color, the Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé exhibits vibrant aromas of red fruits, strawberry, and vine-ripened peach. On the palate, it is fresh, charming, and elegant, with roundness and a touch of sweetness on the finish.

"Even though holiday gatherings will not be occurring in the traditional sense this year, we still expect to see a very high demand for our Beaujolais Nouveau wines," commented Dennis Kreps, co-owner of Quintessential with his father, Stephen D. Kreps. Quintessential is the exclusive importer of Georges Duboeuf wines in the U.S. "Nouveau Day provides us all with a reason to celebrate, and to toast the holiday season with 'The First Wine of the Harvest'."

Over one million bottles of the 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau wines sold in the U.S. will be adorned with the artwork of this year's Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Artist Label Competition winner, Maeve Croghan. Her painting, Russet Vines, was selected by public vote from over 1,000 pieces of original art submitted this year. In addition to the new label, every bottle of 2020 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau will contain a special cork this year, each printed with an individual code.

"We're hoping to make the holidays a bit more joyous with the introduction of our First Wine of The Harvest Cork Sweepstakes," Dennis explained. "Duboeuf fans will have a chance to win limited edition branded gear and to be entered into the grand prize drawing for a premiere personal wine cellar."

To see if a cork is a winner, and for complete rules and regulations, visit www.firstwineoftheharvest.com. All entries will be automatically submitted in the grand prize drawing.

Since the 1900s, grape growers and vintners from Beaujolais have gathered to celebrate the harvest with the just-made wines during a festive gathering of family and friends. A lot of time, thought and effort goes into making this youthful, easy-drinking wine that Georges Duboeuf has declared, despite its modest price, "the most complicated wine to make." It has come to symbolize a turn of the seasons and the beginning of the holidays, pairing perfectly with a Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas ham, as well as all the trimmings.

Though most in-person gatherings have been canceled this year, several online events are taking place. To participate in the global celebration, follow the Duboeuf Instagram account @duboeufwines.

Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau is available through Minibar Delivery (where available) and at most wine retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $13.49, while the Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé has a SRP of $12.99 and the Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau has an SRP of $14.99. For more information on Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau wines, contact Quintessential at www.quintessentialwines.com or call (707) 226-8300.

About Georges Duboeuf:

Georges Duboeuf is a premium producer of award-winning French wines from the Beaujolais and Mâconnais regions of Burgundy and the South of France. Georges Duboeuf's love affair with Beaujolais is no secret. His legendary palate, his ability to spot great wine and his enthusiasm made him a celebrated figure in the wine industry. The wines that Les Vins Georges Duboeuf bring to market are renowned for their quality and value. Winemakers from the family-owned-and-operated winery work closely with hundreds of small family winegrowers to procure the highest quality fruit throughout the region. Georges Duboeuf wines are imported exclusively in the U.S. by Quintessential, based in Napa, California.

About Quintessential:

Founded in 2002 by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated exclusively to representing multi-generational, family-owned producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. These producers, and others that have recently joined from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf and Quintessential Wines

