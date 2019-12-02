Celebrate REPEAL DAY at these NYC Spots

December 5, 2019 commemorates the end of Prohibition in 1933, also known as Repeal Day. What better way to ring in the holiday than with high-ABV cocktails and bar specials from your favorite stomping grounds in NYC?

Enjoy classic high-ABV cocktails and specials like Antica Pesa's Piazza Vecchia or the Thai Old Fashioned at Fish Cheeks - this holiday gives you an excuse to cozy up and get sipping.

Check out some of the exciting bar specials below and enjoy!

Antica Pesa

Williamsburg's Antica Pesa, the companion to the iconic, Michelin-starred eatery in Rome, will offer a boozy Repeal Day cocktail special, the Piazza Vecchia, an Italian twist on the traditional French Vieux Carré. This tangy and aromatic drink - made with gin, chartreuse, and orange and chocolate bitters - will be available from Dec 1 - Dec 7.

Silver Light Tavern

Williamsburg's charming Silver Light Tavern is celebrating Repeal Day with specially priced $10 classic cocktails. From a high-ABV drink with an unexpected twist, the eponymous Silver Light Martini made with Plymouth gin, sake, pickle juice and pearl onion garnish; to seasonal favorites like the Midnight Tango rye whiskey, amaro lucano, and smoked fig honey syrup, or warm Hudson Cider hot apple cider, spices and Powers Irish whiskey.

Fish Cheeks

At NoHo's vibrant Thai seafood-centric restaurant, Fish Cheeks, consulting bartender Jeremy Downer incorporates Thai ingredients into cocktails that complement the restaurant's flavor and spice-forward menu. The Thai Old Fashioned, new to the menu this fall, features Mekhong, Thailand's national spirit, along with Angostura, orange and spiced chocolate bitters, and makrut lime leaves for a Thai-inspired take on the classic.

Shoo Shoo

Stylish Mediterranean restaurant Shoo Shoo offers several new fall cocktails as part of its autumn menu, including the Memories of Joy, featuring fresh ginger, house-made cranberry tincture, Plymouth gin, lemon juice, Massenez Liqueur de Pomme Verte, and Remy 1738 Cognac. This drink is garnished with an edible blossom and gold dust.

Antica Pesa

Antica Pesa, the iconic Italian Brooklyn eatery, offers the Fiori e Radici (Belvedere vodka, ginger liqueur, lavender bitters, and fresh ginger served in a coupe glass), a smooth and refreshing cocktail to complement any of the restaurant's new fall dishes, which include pumpkin gnocchi and beetroot fusilli.

Bumu

Būmu, the lively izakaya-inspired restaurant in the West Village, is offering a brand new cocktail menu featuring Japanese-inspired drinks. Named after an acclaimed metal song, Lightning Strike is made with sake, vodka, passion fruit, lemongrass and shiso - an herbaceous drink that is a perfect complement to Chef Joaquin Baca's playful menu.

Boqueria

Boqueria, the lively Barcelona inspired tapas bar, puts a modern spin on the classic cocktail. Beverage Director Kieran Chavez makes The Brooklyn with favorite Basque sheepherder's tipple, Amer Picon, to add complexity to the Rye cocktail. Dry vermouth stands in place of sweet vermouth, along with a little Demerara, maraschino and black walnut bitters to bring everything together.

