Celebrate NEW YEAR'S EVE-Cheers to 2020 in NYC

Have you made your New Year's Eve plans yet? There are great venues all around New York City that are ready host guests to ring in 2020 with fabulous food, drink, entertainment, and more. Check out some of these options and make your reservations. There's a lot of fun to be had as you welcome a new decade.

Hyun (Midtown) The unique Korean barbecue restaurant that spotlights Japanese A5 Wagyu, will be offering their December tasting menu as well as a la carte options for New Year's Eve. The tasting menu features Kongmul, a soybean milk with agar jelly drink; Yookhwe, seasoned fresh raw chuck tender with gamtae seaweed, sea urchin and caviar; Yookjeon, thinly sliced striploin fritter with scallion garnish; Chef's Cut, a daily special Japanese A5 wagyu available in 3 oz., 4 oz. and 5 oz., which can be supplemented by an $8 jangajji (seasonal medicinal pickled herbs); Yangnyum Galbi, marinated Japanese A5 short rib; Jinji, marinated beef over rice with today's soup and Hoosik, homemade iced tea or sorbet. The tasting menu is priced per person based on the Chef's Cut selection with $165 for 3 oz., $180 for 4 oz., and $195 for 5 oz. Guests may also supplement the menu with a Korean drink pairing for $35 or wine and sake for $60. Visit: http://www.hyun-nyc.com/.

Monarch Rooftop (Midtown) The popular rooftop bar is getting an early start on eating breakfast with their NYE Ball Drop Breakfast from 12:30am - 2:30am. After the celebrations at midnight, Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge is offering NYE revelers a hearty breakfast buffet bar filled with breakfast sandwiches, eggs, pancakes with all the fixings, bagels, French fries and hash browns. Unlimited Bloody Mary's and Mimosas will be available until 2 a.m. Tickets are available https://nightout.com/events/monarch-nye-2020/tickets.

Beyond Sushi (Midtown) will offer a 5 course tasting menu for $95 per person at their flagship location (134 W. 37th St.). Vegan specialties including black sesame bellinis, seaweed caviar, smoked cashew cheese, mousse lemon zest and chervil. Entrees include white winter truffles with Arborio Italian rice risotto, topped with seared chanterelle mushroom truffle foam and nasturtium leaves, and Hot Impossible Pate on whipped potatoes, with caramelized cipollini port wine reduction sauce. Cap off the year with a chocolate lava cake. Visit: https://beyondsushi.com

Tender (Times Square) Located inside the Sanctuary Hotel, Tender is hosting a NYE celebration with seatings at 7pm & 9:30pm. In addition to a 3-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person, there will also be a dance and after party to liven up the celebration while you're immersed in the lively energy between the heart of Times Square and the hustle and bustle of Rockefeller Center. Visit: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/locations/tender-at-the-sanctuary-hotel.

Nerai (Midtown East) The restaurant offers a contemporary twist on sophisticated Greek dining in the heart of the city. To celebrate NYE with an elegant seated dinner, Nerai will offer an epicurean meal with the choice between a four-course prix fixe menu at $115 per person, or Executive Chef Moshe Grundman's 7 course tasting menu at $145 per person. The four-course menu includes a Winter Salad, Tuna, or Artichokes as starters. Then choose between a Lobster Pasta with squid ink linguine in a metaxa bisque or a Black Truffle Spaghettoni with creamy truffle sauce, kefalotiri espuma with fresh shaved black truffles. Main dishes include Lavraki, a pan seared mediterranean sea bass with wild mushroom farro, horta and pomegranate reduction, and Lamb Loin with lemon potato gnocchi, honey glazed carrots and roasted Brussel sprouts. And cap off the epic meal with dessert in the form of Saragli or Karidopita. Visit: https://nerainyc.com/.

DiWine (Astoria) It's the roaring 20s at DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar in Astoria . The restaurant will be serving Prohibition-style cocktails such as the Bee's Knees (gin, lemon and honey), and an a la carte menu will be available at two seatings at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. (the late seating will be for the ball drop). The ball drop from Times Square will be shown on a big screen, and everyone will get a complimentary glass of bubbly to toast to 2020. 1920s dress/accessories are encouraged. There is no cover charge and reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant. Visit: https://diwineonline.com/.

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails (Gramercy) They will be hosting an open bar from 8 p.m. until midnight. Guests receive beer, wine, and select spirits and cocktails along with passed hors d'oeuvres that included shrimp cocktail, steak crostini, pulled pork sliders, cocktail franks, chicken teriyaki skewers and other HandCraft favorites. A buffet of hummus and pita, cheese and crudites platters and various dips will also be available. The cost is $100 per person, however the restaurant is offering special early-bird prices. Visit the website to purchase tickets. Visit: https://www.handcraftnyc.com/.

Plado Tasting Bar (East Village) For their New Year's Eve celebrations, things get really exciting with their Festo De Tapas! This is a set menu of 10 items served as shared plates, including the popular Wagyu Carpaccio with Truffle & Pecorino, the Taro Gnocchi and Lobster Ravioli with Lemon Butter. This all comes with an amazing deal of unlimited beer, wine and sangria for 3 hours. Check with the restaurant for the seating times. Visit: https://www.pladonyc.com/.

Rahi (Greenwich Village) This artisanal Indian restaurant is offering decadent prix-fixe special for $88 per person on New Year's Eve. Guests can enjoy dishes such as Black Pepper Crab ($18) - a soft shell crab with amul butter, spring onion; Kerala Fried Quail ($19) with coconut milk, fenugreek, and cumin; Chicken Korma ($29) - with young chicken, poppy seed, and cumin Yakhni Shorba ($39) - a lamb neck with yogurt and turmeric; and Gajar Halwa ($11) with winter carrots, mawa, and cardamom. Visit: https://www.rahinyc.com/.

CATCH ROOF (Meatpacking) They will host a Roaring 20's themed New Year's Eve soiree that will feature an open bar from 9PM to midnight and a live feed of the ball drop. Being one of the few rooftop bars in the Meatpacking District, guests can enjoy panoramic views in an ultra-chic atmosphere and celebrate from 9:00PM-4:00AM. Tickets start at $125 (++) and include entrance to venue and open bar. Visit: https://catchrestaurants.com/catchroof/.

Bottino (Chelsea) The renowned art world Italian dining destination in West Chelsea, is serving up as the perfect cheers to 2020! The talented Partner/Executive Chef Jamie Kenyon has created a mouthwatering three-course menu, which begins with a welcome glass of Franciacorta (Metodo Champenoise) and piccolo antipasto. Highlights from Chef Kenyon's New Year's Eve menu include Seared Mediterranean Octopus with 'ndjua and fingerlings; Housemade Cappelletti with butternut squash and sage butter; Steak Tartare with organic beef, quail's egg and truffle jam; Seared Line-Caught Halibut with wine-braised leeks; Pan Roasted Tea-Brined Organic Poussin with caramelized brussels sprouts; Housemade Tagliatelle with wild mushroom ragu, which can be made vegan; Seared Olive Oil Cake; and Chocolate Mocha Roulade. The Early Seating at 7:00pm & 7:30pm is priced at $75 per person. The Second Seating at 9:00pm, 9:30pm &10:00pm priced at $120 per person. The night will feature dancing and music by DJ Dave Medina from 11:00pm - 2:30am. Visit: https://bottinonyc.com/.

Industry Kitchen (Seaport District) This popular downtown eatery is offering a special New Year's Eve menu to ring in 2020. Starters include Osetra Caviar ($20) with chestnut crepes and sour cream, and a Boston Lettuce Salad ($17) with grapes, pomegranate, parmesan shavings, and a rose vinaigrette. For the entree course, guests can choose from dishes like Stuffed Roasted Quail ($24) with rice, pancetta, olives, mushrooms, and grape sauce; a Lobster Burger ($28) with lettuce and honey sriracha aioli on a potato bun with truffle potato curls; and Filet Mignon ($32) with foie gras, port wine glaze, and seasonal vegetables. There will also be a live DJ and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Visit: https://www.industry-kitchen.com/.

Clinton Hall (3 locations) End the year the right way as you say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 at one of Clinton Hall's three locations in FiDi, East 51st Street or Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Grab your friends and watch the ball drop while enjoying a 4-hour open bar, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight in addition to passed hor d'oeuvres. Tickets begin at $50. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-lure-group-8949803130?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=dc728dbf2a&mc_eid=3ad4141e22.

Amylos Taverna (Astoria) For $85 per person, the restaurant will present a four-course prix fixe menu with a glass of complementary champagne and live Greek entertainment. Highlights of the menu include Fig Salad, Horiatiki, Truffle Risotto, Saganaki Surf & Turf, Lamb Chops, Baklava and Lava Cake. The evening will feature the musical ensemble of singer, Eleana Finokalioti, keyboardist, Panos Chrysovergis, and Christos Papadopoulos on the mandolin. The musical trio stems from Panos, a Greek musical director who recently made his debut in NYC with the band "SYN-PHONIA" a touring company who perform beloved Greek music in a contemporary style known as "The Sounds of Greece." Visit: http://amylos.com/.

Kōyō (Astoria) The new sushi and kaiseki-inspired omakase experience in Astoria, will be offering a specialty menu on New Year's Eve, Executive Chef Darry Liu perfected his sushi skills working with Masa alums Jimmy Lau and Nick Kim at Neta and Shuko as well as Chef Eiji Ichimura from the two Michelin-starred Uchū Sushi Bar. At the restaurant he uses the highest quality ingredients sourced from the Fukuoka and Toyosu market, where the famed Tsukiji market relocated to in Japan. For New Year's Eve Chef Liu will spotlight the following menu: Sakizuke: Botan Ebi, uni, caviar and egg yolk aioli; Zensai: Seasonal sashimi, shirako tempura and dashi braised shiro baigai (Japanese Ivory Shell); Mushimono: Shiitake, gingko nut, okra and chawanmushi; Takiawase: A5 Wagyu with seasonal vegetables and goma dare sauce; Sunomono: Tai Ankimo (monkfish liver) with ponzu, gomaae and hanaho; Nigiri: Seasonal Selections; and Mizumono: Neri Goma gelato with white chocolate snow and persimmon jelly.The menu is priced at $160 per guest with seatings at 5:30pm and 8pm. The menu can be complemented by the selection of unique sakes including Tamagawa's Time Machine 1712, a non-charcoal filtered sake aged in a bourbon barrel. Visit: https://www.koyonewyork.com/.

The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn) Ring in the New Year with a spectacular pre-fixe tasting menu at The Osprey specially curated by Chef Denevin Miranda. Guests will have the option to add a special wine pairing for each tasting selection. Menu items will include Uni Beignet (pickled ginger, shiso, crème fraîche, sustainable caviar); Chestnut Veloute (celery, ardons, crème fraiche); Winter Squash Risotto (pomegranate, crispy kale, farmer's cheese); Venison Tartare (blackberry gastrique, juniper, challot, quail egg, puffed tendon | périgord truffle $21 supplement); Intermezzo (lemon honey-ginger sorbet, prosecco); Butter Poached Lobster (carrot purée, house kimchee, carrot top pesto); Grass-Fed Filet Mignon (forest mushroom, Périgord truffle, parsnip mousseline); Chocolate Mont Blanc (chocolate mousse, candied chestnuts, currants, meringue) There will be two seating times, the first at 6:00PM for $120/person and the second at 9:00PM for $180/person. Wine pairing addition for $90/person. Visit: https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey.

Brooklyn Chop House (150 Nassau St.) They will offer up Dim Sum & Chops giving diners everything from homemade dumplings and noodles to their 30-35 day dry-aged Pat LaFrieda Prime Steaks. Specialties include the 7lb LI Peking Duck, the Surf & Turf with 2 - 8oz South African Lobster Tails and a crispy 16oz Filet Mignon for two, and the Alaskan King Crab Legs for two with garlic and ginger. With the crave-worthy food being served, it's the perfect spot to dine in on NYE. A price fix menu will also be available for groups of 8 or more, starting at $125 per person. Visit: https://www.brooklynchophouse.com.

