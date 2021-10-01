Celebrate NATIONAL SEAFOOD MONTH in October with NYC Restaurants

October is National Seafood Month, and New Yorkers are well-known seafood lovers. We suggest that residents and guests of the city consider visiting the following four restaurant locations. They are all standouts for delicious seafood selections

Limani New York, located in the heart of beautiful Rockefeller Center, continues to be a favorite among New Yorkers, and also recently played host for a number of prestigious events including Al Sharpton's 10-year anniversary for "PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton," Dennis Basso's latest NYFW event, and remains a popular venue for SNL cast members. The seafood-centric restaurant's Greek Mediterranean Cuisine features a high-quality raw bar-with options like Blue Point and Kumamoto Oysters-and whole fish selections from around the world, including Organic Salmon from Scotland and Halibut from Canada, which pair beautifully with offerings from their global wine list.

Tasca, which resides in the expansive Upper West Side space that was previously occupied by the Greek Tavern, Kefi, has been completely redesigned by a family team of Jay, Norisa, and Justin Espinal. At Tasca, the focus is on the Iberian Peninsula in Spain, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico, a melting pot of Spanish-Caribbean flavors, showcasing how the flavors of the sea from the related cultures can work together in new and interesting ways. Seafood highlights from their menu include the Abadejo Al Ajo Arrerio-seared fresh cod, garbanzo beans, roasted garlic, and tomatoes-and the Codicia de Pescado y Marisco, mixed seafood with fennel, a lobster brandy reduction, and saffron banana rice. The sprawling multi-level space provides two more dining rooms downstairs which includes a wine room for special events.

Kōyō in Astoria Queens is the Michelin recognized restaurant that focuses on Kaiseki cuisine, an elevated form of traditional Japanese washoku cuisine that is served as a multi-course meal and based on hyper-seasonal ingredients. Kōyō's menu by Executive Chef/Owner Jay Zheng highlights a seven course tasting menu with an option to add supplemental dishes such as an Extended Nigiri course or an Uni tasting for an additional cost. While the menu changes seasonally, current highlights include Hassun (circular assortment of small bites meant to be eaten clockwise beginning from the left, consisting of botan ebi tartar with kaluga caviar, uni milk custard topped with hokkaido uni and yuba, kisu tempura with matcha salt and fresh Wakame with tosazu glee and crispy sawagani) and the grilled dish, Yakimono (now featuring tachiuo, a seasonal Japanese fish in a Sakiyo miso marinade, with grilled baby corn atop sweet corn miso.)

Sushi AMANE is a Michelin starred eight-seat sushi bar in Midtown East helmed by Executive Chef Tomoyuki Hayashi (Matsuiri, Sushi AZABU). At Sushi AMANE, Chef Hayashi has full reign to put creativity on display and has incredible surprises in store for customers like nama-yuba and Japanese uni with Kaluga caviar. Only using wild fish from Japan and other countries around the world, Chef Hayashi's omakase sushi experience is a progression that consists of four small dishes, nine Nigiri, tamago, hand roll, and miso soup and changes daily based on market availability. He seasons his rice specifically for each session using aged akazu vinegar.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Limani