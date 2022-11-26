Cardinal Du Four Armagnac Celebrates Music Icons During 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME CEREMONY

Cardinal du Four Armagnac 21 Rébellion was a hit at GBK Brand Bar's "Backstage Artist Lounge" held in October during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hall of Fame Inductees attending the three-day luxury gifting experience celebrating music's highest honor were gifted with $50,000 in luxury vacations, products and services. Cardinal du Four founder, French-born Christophe Namer introduced his Armagnac to the attendees and presented them with his gorgeous bottles of Cardinal du Four Armagnac 21 Rébellion that featured the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame logo engraved.

Inductees and attendees included Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Harry Belafonte, Elizabeth Cotten, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, Sylvia Robertson and special guests Steven Tyler, Simon Le Bon, Sara Bareilles, Adam Blackstone, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Ed SHeeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Zac Brown Band, Alice Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, Dr Dre, Janet Jackson, John Mellencamp, Lenny Kravitz, Pink, Robert Downey Jr, Sheryl Crow, TheEdge, and many others.

Cardinal du Four, 21 Rébellion is a harmonious blend of vintage Armagnacs from 21 to 43 years of age, 30 years old on average with no sugar or caramel added, CdF 21 Rébellion personifies complexity and power with elegance and finesse. Armagnac has become the modern connoisseur's answer to Cognac. Interestingly, many are not aware that Armagnac is 700 years old, while Cognac is 500 years old, yet year after year, Armagnac has re-emerged as a connoisseur's drink.

In the spirit of giving back, GBK Brand Bar auctioned off a backstage experience for three lucky guests to be treated like a celebrity for the day to benefit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. The televised award ceremony first aired on HBO and HBO Max on November 19, 2022.

Photos courtesy of Cardinal du Four/GBK Brand Bar (Christophe Namer with Sarah Bareilles)