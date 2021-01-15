CUTWATER SPIRITS Fridge Run to Benefit San Diego Food Bank

Cutwater Spirits has opened registration for its first annual Fridge Run to benefit the San Diego Food Bank, which takes place virtually on Saturday, January 23rd, and Sunday, January 24th. Actor Kevin McHale and comedian Sarah Colonna are joining Cutwater for the unprecedented race-from-home challenge by sharing footage of their "race day training routines" (to and from the fridge) on Instagram, all for a good cause. Cutwater Spirits is donating 100% of proceeds from Fridge Run race kits sold to The San Diego Food Bank. Those interested in participating in the lighthearted competition can purchase a race kit and register HERE.

Fridge Run participants are encouraged to enter the Cutwater Fridge Run Contest by sharing photos and video footage including training, race-preparations and their "most epic" weekend strides to the fridge on Instagram for a chance to win prizes including a fridge-full of Cutwater Spirits' award-winning canned cocktails. Categories for the winner's podium include Best in Show, Most Creative, Most Athletic, Best Music and/or Choreography and Best Fridge/Finish Line. Each post of race-related activity shared to Instagram tagging @CutwaterSpirits and #CutwaterFridgeRun #Contest counts as an entry to win. Entries are open starting today and will close on January 24th at midnight.

Cutwater Spirits is raising funds for the Food Bank through online sales of a $25 "race kit" which features a limited- edition Cutwater Fridge Run-branded athletic T-shirt, sweatband, tote bag, race bib and reusable water bottle. Additionally, direct donations can be made on the registration site. Through sales of the kits, Cutwater will provide at least 125,000 meals to the community through the San Diego Food Bank.

"Donations will be critical to the Food Bank since we are currently feeding nearly 600,000 people per month due to the pandemic and soaring need," says Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank president & CEO James Floros. "We encourage the community to support Cutwater Spirit's Fridge Run campaign to help raise vitally needed meals for our COVID-19 Response Programs."

Last year, Cutwater Spirits donated and raised funds for the Food Bank to help the organization provide nearly 100,000 meals and much-needed hand sanitizer for distribution in San Diego County. The Fridge Run is a continued show of support for a long-time community partner to help the organization in a time of need when traditional events and fundraisers are scarce.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 19 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world- class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,000 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 45 states.

About the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank: Established in 1977, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is a critical component to the welfare of San Diego County, providing food to people in need, advocating for the hungry and educating the public about hunger-related issues. Through a combination of programs and partnerships with over 500 San Diego County nonprofit charities, the Food Bank acts as a central repository and distribution point for donated food. The Food Bank distributed 43 million pounds of food in the fiscal year 2019-2020 to individuals, families, and a network of nonprofit organizations that work to alleviate hunger throughout the county. Visit the Food Bank online for more information.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cutwater Spirits