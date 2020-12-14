COCKTAIL KITS for Seasonal Enjoyment and Giving

Send a cocktail kit, and order one for yourself. What could be better this holiday season than giving or receiving a set that has everything you need to make a craft drink with fine spirits, carefully selected ingredients, and the full recipe. Staying at home and sipping a cocktail is absolutely pleasurable when you order these must-have cocktail kits from Ketel One, Ketel One Botanical, and Zacapa. Our readers will like that they all arrive beautifully packaged for a perfect, festive surprise.

The Marvelous Ketel One Martini: Ketel One Vodka has partnered with Bushwig, purveyors of drag, love & unity, to bring marvelous moments to all when cheersing with a Ketel One Vodka cocktail this year. Inside your kit, you will find a special message from the Bushwig queens, demonstrating how to make the cocktail at home. Where to buy link: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/marvelous-holiday-martini/. You can also have this shipped as a gift to anyone nationwide, sharing a cheers with your loved ones!

The Zacapa Rum Old Fashioned is a limited-edition specialty cocktail kit that includes all the ingredients to create the Zacapa Old Fashioned at home with aromatic bitters, grapefruit, and dark chocolate. The kit is complete with limited-edition hand blown glasses from Mazama Wares, one-of-a-kind pieces using the raw, organic materials that surround the volcano which gives the brand its name. Where to buy link: orderfromthebar.com.

The Ketel One Botanical Holiday Spritz Kit is a fresh-tasting cocktail experience that doubles as a give-back to womxn-owned small businesses? This Holiday Spritz Kit showcases a dynamic collaboration from Ketel One Botanical and Create & Cultivate, providing you with all the essentials to toast to the season with a Botanical Spritz - from glassware to festive garnish. The best part? Ketel One Botanical will donate 25% of profits from each kit sold, up to $15K, to Ladies Who Launch. Where to buy link: https://www.cocktailcourier.com/cocktail/the-holiday-spritz-kit/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ketel One and Zacapa Rum